Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Bangs & Links Arm With Alex Rodriguez For Romantic Date Night — Pics

Emily Selleck
What a dapper duo! Jennifer Lopez stunned in an all-blue ensemble as she walked arm-in-arm with her fiance Alex Rodriguez, who rocked a grey suit.

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez look more in love than ever! The 51-year-old multi-hyphenate talent, who had to postpone her wedding with the former MLB star, stepped out in a stunning blue outfit on October 13. The couple grabbed dinner at the San Vicente Bungalows, making for a super romantic date night in Los Angeles. She looked glam (as per usual) in a pale blue jumpsuit, which appeared to be made of a silk material. It featured a button-down design and a tie at the waist which accentuated her enviable figure.

The “Let’s Get Loud” songstress also showed off her new tresses, just weeks after debuting her hair makeover, and totally rocked her highlighted bangs. JLo carried a light blue handbag as she locked arms with her beau while walking out of the restaurant. The former New York Yankee looked dapper in a silver suit work over a purple button-down and a grey tie. Of course, they both accessorized with black protective face masks.

As for when the pair will officially tie the knot? Alex gave fans an update during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April. “We have to go with the flow now — everything is fluid — and just pause and see where the world takes us. Obviously, this is unprecedented times, and for us, we just want to make sure safety is first and make sure all the little ones are in a good place,” he said at the time.

A-Rod proposed in March of 2019, and while their nuptials may be on pause, the pair are just as in love as ever. “They’re being realistic about everything and were very much in the thick of it with lots of details in place before coronavirus happened. Since nobody knows what’s happening in the world, there’s no sense in planning anything further right now is their thought process,” a source told HollywoodLife back in May. The insider added, “Jennifer and Alex love each other very much and don’t need to be married to solidify that. They’re in a holding pattern like everyone else and will get back to it when it’s safe.”