Jennifer Lopez’s Hair Makeover: Singer Shows Off Long Extensions — Before & After Pics

Jennifer Lopez is rocking long and luscious hair extensions now, and it may be one of her best looks yet! See the before and after pics.

Is there a look that Jennifer Lopez can’t pull off? The actress and singer, 51, is now the proud owner of extra long hair extensions, which she showed off in an ultra sexy Instagram post. She captioned it “back to basics,” but this hair makeover is anything but. While J.Lo naturally has hair that reaches a bit past her shoulders, her sexy, wavy extensions graze her waist.

The new look was courtesy of her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who should honestly get a standing ovation for this one. It’s unclear if the Hustlers star is rocking the hair extensions for a project or shoot, or if she’s just getting a fresh ‘do for fun. She showed off her famous abs in a cropped white t-shirt and high-waisted jeans during her at-home salon session. Her friends and fans exploded in the comments, raving about her beauty.

Khloe Kardashian had just one word to see when she saw the photo: “Wow!!!!!!” Same with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who simply said “OHHH”. One fan declared that “God is a woman & her name is JLO!!!!!! #BowDown”. They added the flame and crown emojis. Another fan couldn’t believe (like the rest of us) that the “I’m Real” singer is seriously 51 years old. “JLO u lookin younger than me and I’m 22,” they commented.

The same day, J.Lo’s new campaign for DSW dropped, and it was, well, jaw-dropping. The photos are focused, of course, on her fabulous shoes, but you can’t help but be drawn to Jennifer herself! In the photos, she wears nothing but trench coats — one classic khaki, the other olive green. These pre-extension photos show her with a mop of messy and curly hair. So good!