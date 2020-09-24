The chemistry between Jennifer Lopez and Maluma is hotter than a night in Miami. The duo just released the video for their two-song collab ‘Pa’ Ti – Lonely’ and it was a whole movie production.

What better than one song featuring Jennifer Lopez and Maluma? Two songs, of course! J.Lo, 51, and Maluma, 26, were content with just a single collaboration, and blessed their fans with a double-dose on Sept. 24 with a two-part music video event! The resulting video, which was essentially a movie at over eight minutes long, followed the story of a “billionaire under investigation” (J.Lo) and her lover (Maluma), who turns out to be a secret FBI agent that seemingly betrays her.

There was a lot to blush over in this video: J.Lo’s never-ending parade of sexy outfits, multiple steamy encounters between the pop star and Maluma (one scene gets especially intimate in an interrogation room), and even an all-out chair tease dance. The music video just goes to show that J.Lo truly never ages, which multiple people pointed out in the video’s comments section on YouTube.

Jennifer gave fans a hint that she was working on this project in August. A sleepy-looking JLo posted an Instagram video on Aug. 9. Despite it being “super early” for her, her skin was glowing. “I’ve been shooting a video for the past two days and I should be sleeping right now. But excited to get back to the set, a lot of adrenaline, can’t sleep,” she said. “If you want to know what I’ve been working on — should I tell you? If you want to know, comment below.”

This isn’t the first time that Maluma and JLo have worked together (they performed a duet of “No Me Ames,” a song originally recorded with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, in October 2019) nor will it be the last. Maluma will make his feature film debut alongside JLo in Marry Me. The musical rom-com – which also stars Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, Chloe Coleman, and John Bradley – is based on a webcomic by Bobby Crosby. In the movie, a frustrated superstar (JLo) finds out that her fiancé (Maluma) has been cheating on her so she marries a random crowd member (Wilson) who happens to be holding a sign that reads “Marry Me.”

Filming Marry Me has provided some challenges since J.Lo and Maluma had to film pick-up shots while in quarantine. “It was me at home and Maluma in Colombia,” she told Variety. “We weren’t sure how it was going to work out. Someone came in and set up a camera and lights, and then left because of social distancing.”

“We had a Zoom call,” she added. “I start doing the scene with Maluma and we’re hearing echoes and we’re all like, ‘Everyone has to mute.’ We were just figuring it out as we go. We got through the scene. It’s going to be in the movie. It’s not the ideal way of filmmaking, but we got it done.”

2020 has been a good year for Maluma. In addition to this collaboration with J.Lo, the Colombian heartthrob surprised fans by releasing Papi Juancho on Aug. 21. The album contains his chart-topping hit, “Hawái,” which he performed at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Maluma has also jumped on a number of other tracks, including Reykon’s “Latina” and Aya Nakamura’s “Djadja,”