Jennifer Lopez is sizzling hot in new bikini photos from her Turks and Caicos vacation with fiance Alex Rodriguez! The singer showed off her fit physique in a tiny top and cheeky bottoms, while soaking up the sun.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are in full-on vacation mode! The engaged couple was spotted on the beach in Turks and Caicos (SEEN HERE) on Monday, September 21, where both stars put their toned tummies on display. The Hustlers actress, 51, showed off her amazing curves in a neon pink string bikini. Meanwhile, the former Yankee, 45, bared his athletic frame in a pair of dark swim shorts.

Jennifer was a total beach babe in the new vacation photos, which show the singer emerging from a dip in the island’s crystal blue waters. J.Lo was soaking wet as she made her way across the light-colored sand to where the couple had their beach chairs set up. While Jennifer cooled off, Alex was lounging under an umbrella. He was pictured sporting a rather serious face while looking at his iPhone. The entrepreneur was mostly likely handling business for his company, A-Rod Corp.

It’s unclear when Jennifer and Alex touched down in Turks, but they’ve been on vacation since at least September 17. — That same day, he shared a shirtless photo on the beach and revealed that he had to take a business meeting while sunbathing. Alex used the telling hashtag, #WorkNeverStops,” in his Instagram post. Jennifer also shared a stunning bikini snap on September 20, that showed the hit-maker posing in the ocean at night.

It’s unclear if the power couple was joined by their children for their latest getaway. Jennifer shares 12-year-old twins — son Max, and daughter Emme — with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Alex is a father of two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, from his previous marriage with Cynthia Scurtis.