Jennifer Lopez has never looked better! The singer has posed for a series of snaps as part of a new campaign for shoe store DSW.

Jennifer Lopez has starred in a new campaign for Designer Shoe Warehouse, and the 51-year-old has never looked so fierce! The multi-hyphenate talent stunned fans when she shared snaps from the photoshoot to her Instagram account on September 30. In the first pic, JLo flaunted her long, toned legs while rocking a pair of nude, strappy pumps and nothing but a beige trench coat. The singer leaned against a wall with her hands on her hips as she stuck her leg out of the coat.

She offered the camera a smoldering smile and allowed her curly, caramel tresses to fall effortlessly on her shoulders, framing her face. As for her glam look, JLo rocked black nail polish and pretty, Fall-inspired makeup including a dark red lip color. “Just a lil fall outfit energy,” she captioned the carousel post.

In the second pic, the Super Bowl Half Time star rocked a pair of hot pink stilletos with gold chain detailing at the ankles. Up top, she wore nothing but an army green tench coat, which had two massive splits. The Hustlers actress sat on a stair and posed with her legs wide and her arms rested on her knees. “Legs for days,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Wow! You look so beautiful.”

It comes a few days after fellow songstress and longtime frenemy Mariah Carey dropped her new memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. She has thrown shade at JLo over the years, claiming she “doesn’t know her” but offered up some explanation for it in the new book. Mariah wrote about how her ex-husband, then Sony Music boss Tommy Mottola was allegedly attempting to derail her career, and tried to use a sample Mariah had on her 2001 hit “Loverboy” to give to “another female entertainer on their label (whom I don’t know).” Many fans believe she was insinuating JLo was the artist Tommy attempted to give the sample to, thus sparking their years-long feud.