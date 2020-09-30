Jennifer Lopez’s Facialist Tells You How To Avoid Sun Damage & Keep Your Skin Looking Youthful

Jennifer Lopez’s celebrity aesthetician Toska Husted gives you her best tips for avoiding sun damage and how to keep your skin looking youthful despite end of summer skin.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer has officially ended and many of us have spent countless hours soaking up the sun these past several months. Particularly with movie theaters, restaurants, and other indoor facilities closed amid the pandemic, outdoor activities have become the safest option to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with celebrity facialist Toska Husted who explains why end of summer skin can be so damaging. She shares her best tips for helping you avoid the problems that can lead to sun damage and how to keep your skin looking youthful despite any overexposure to the sun.

The skincare expert, who owns Toska European Spa in Charlotte, NC, has an impressive celebrity client list that includes Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Aniston. The A-list aesthetician explains why sunbathing leads to premature wrinkles, saying, “We spend a lot of time outdoors and so with that comes sweating. When you sweat your skin gets dehydrated, and then you have sun damage, pigmentation and people break out a lot during the summer because of sweat.”

To prevent those long-term effects Toska advises, “Don’t go out between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. because that’s your harsh midday sun, and then definitely reapply the sunscreen. That’s the number one mistake people make because they will put something on that they believe has a high SPF and then think that they can sit in the sun for hours. But depending on how fair you are, you have to reapply the sunscreen every 60 to 90 minutes.” A great tinted sunscreen allows you to ditch the makeup during the day! “Colorescience does really beautiful sunscreens like in ‘Glow’ and ‘Bronze’, and all different ones,” Toska recommends.

In order to keep your skin looking great despite any sun damage that may have occurred during the summer, Toska shares the “necessary” daily steps to keep your skin looking youthful. “Definitely cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate (moisturize), and sunscreen. Those are your four necessary steps.” For your nighttime regimen, she adds, “At nighttime you can take a little bit more time and you definitely want to do a double cleanse. That’s how you take that sunscreen off properly and if you were wearing any makeup.”

But instead of washing your face twice with a regular cleanser, Toska says, “A better idea is to use something that has a bit more oil like a cleansing balm as your first cleanse which would allow it to lift off all that product, rather than using a cleanser and rubbing it all in. Use your oil based first, then you do the cleanser, second. For the pre-cleanse, I suggest using Eau Micellaire Biosensible by Biologique Recherche and a great oxygenating cleanser is the Biologique Recherche Lait VIP O 2 .”

Toska is also known for her Triple Lift Luxury Facial which she performed on Jennifer Lopez a week ahead of the singer’s iconic Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show on Feb. 2, 2020. She broke down the exact steps and products for HollywoodLife that she used on the Hustlers star to give her that signature “JLo Glow” so that you can get the “I’m Real” singer’s flawless skin on your own!

“She has such beautiful skin to begin with. It’s actually like, amazing. I brought all my things and did a facial on her and also on her fiancé, Alex [Rodriguez],” Toska began. “I started the cleanse with Solution Demaquillante Pour Les Yeux to remove her eye makeup. Next, I used Eau Micellaire Biosensible for the first cleanse which removes the top layer of face makeup and then I used Lait VIP O 2 as a second cleanse which gave her skin a deep cleanse.

“Next, I applied an exfoliating toner called P50 1970. After the deep cleansing part of the facial, I did the manual lift which is a special technique using a mixture of acids, botanical extracts and silk proteins to further exfoliate the skin and manually lift it,” she continued. “Serums were then applied to the skin including A-Glyca, Colostrum, and Matriciel Visage which were all infused with the aid of the galvanic current using a machine called the Remodeling Face Machine which gives a really nice lift. It uses four different types of electric currents to tone and sculpt the facial muscles, which improves muscle memory and revitalizes the epidermis.”

“For masking, I applied Biomagic, Masque VIP O 2 and Creme Masque Vernix. I then used Patchs Défatigants which is an eye mask that helps de-puff and smooth the eye area,” Toska said. “Her treatment was completed with the use of the microcurrent technology from the Remodeling Face Machine. I combined this with a mix of La Grande Crème, Serum Yall-O 2 and Le Grand finishing serum. The result was a smooth complexion and a deeply hydrated, lifted and sculpted face.”

Just to note, while the Biologique Recherche skincare products can be purchased through Toska’s website so you can use them in the comfort of your own home, the Remodeling Face Machine must be done by a licensed professional. The treatment can be found by searching online for local spas in your area.