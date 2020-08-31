Watch
Hollywood Life

Teresa Giudice, 48, Goes Makeup-Free As She Shows Off Her Beauty Routine & Shares Skincare Secrets

Teresa Giudice
MEGA
Teresa Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
Teresa Giudice arrives at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. 17 Oct 2019 Pictured: Teresa Giudice arrives at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. Photo credit: Ralph Notaro / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA529583_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Teresa Giudice seems to really be enjoying herself recently as she continues her fun from the weekend with a girls night out at Nice Guy. Pictured: Teresa Giudice BACKGRID USA 28 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Teresa Giudice Leaves Craigs With FriendsPictured: Teresa GiudiceRef: SPL1608380 251017 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Teresa Giudice loves wearing glam makeup, but the ‘RHONJ’ went au natural to show off her favorite foaming cleanser. She looked so gorgeous with her wrinkle-free skin.

Teresa Giudice is almost never seen without makeup, as she loves to look all done up, to even casual locations like the beach. But she gave fans a rare look at her gorgeous natural complexion to share her love of her favorite beauty product. The 48-year-old looked fresh-faced and beautiful, while gushing about a hemp-seed oil based face wash that she uses every morning and night. Teresa could be seen in an Aug. 31 Instagram video, wearing a blue bathrobe with her hair pulled back.

“I’m in love with Uncle Bud’s foaming face wash. What I love it that it removes oil and dirt and especially makeup off your face,” she explained while holding a can of the product. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star stood in her bathroom, in front of a marble sink with a mirror featuring an elaborate gold frame opposite her. “It’s good for all types of skin and has a subtle scent, love it!” she gushed.

Teresa’s skin appeared flawless, with no makeup or lipstick. She also was completely wrinkle free, so no wonder she felt emboldened to show off her natural look. In a second video, Tre pumped the canister to show the product in her hand. “I just wanted to show you how the face wash foams up, just like this. I love a good foamy face wash,” she explained, as several gorgeous bracelets could be seen on her wrist, including a diamond tennis bracelet.

Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice arrives to ABC’s ‘Strahan, Sara and Keke’ show in New York on Feb. 5, 2020. Photo credit: MEGA.

Tre then showed a third video applying the foam cleanser and rubbing it across her face. However, she was still wearing a little bit of eye shadow and long, thick eyelashes in the video. The Bravo star could be seen in a purple polka-dotted tank top and had her hair pulled back away from her face. On her other wrist, Teresa rocked several gold bracelets and a white Hermes Clic H bracelet, which goes for $620. She wore a black version on her other wrist.

Fans loved Teresa’s fresh faced look. User lucky.santangelo.731 gushed, “You look beautiful like always, while @prabtamber called the Bravo star “GORGEOUS!!!” @chrisbenoffical wrote, “Always pretty,” with a keeping it 100 emoji and @kirstyweb gushed, “Look lovely, fresh faced and natural.”