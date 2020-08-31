Teresa Giudice, 48, Goes Makeup-Free As She Shows Off Her Beauty Routine & Shares Skincare Secrets

Teresa Giudice loves wearing glam makeup, but the ‘RHONJ’ went au natural to show off her favorite foaming cleanser. She looked so gorgeous with her wrinkle-free skin.

Teresa Giudice is almost never seen without makeup, as she loves to look all done up, to even casual locations like the beach. But she gave fans a rare look at her gorgeous natural complexion to share her love of her favorite beauty product. The 48-year-old looked fresh-faced and beautiful, while gushing about a hemp-seed oil based face wash that she uses every morning and night. Teresa could be seen in an Aug. 31 Instagram video, wearing a blue bathrobe with her hair pulled back.

“I’m in love with Uncle Bud’s foaming face wash. What I love it that it removes oil and dirt and especially makeup off your face,” she explained while holding a can of the product. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star stood in her bathroom, in front of a marble sink with a mirror featuring an elaborate gold frame opposite her. “It’s good for all types of skin and has a subtle scent, love it!” she gushed.

Teresa’s skin appeared flawless, with no makeup or lipstick. She also was completely wrinkle free, so no wonder she felt emboldened to show off her natural look. In a second video, Tre pumped the canister to show the product in her hand. “I just wanted to show you how the face wash foams up, just like this. I love a good foamy face wash,” she explained, as several gorgeous bracelets could be seen on her wrist, including a diamond tennis bracelet.

Tre then showed a third video applying the foam cleanser and rubbing it across her face. However, she was still wearing a little bit of eye shadow and long, thick eyelashes in the video. The Bravo star could be seen in a purple polka-dotted tank top and had her hair pulled back away from her face. On her other wrist, Teresa rocked several gold bracelets and a white Hermes Clic H bracelet, which goes for $620. She wore a black version on her other wrist.

Fans loved Teresa’s fresh faced look. User lucky.santangelo.731 gushed, “You look beautiful like always, while @prabtamber called the Bravo star “GORGEOUS!!!” @chrisbenoffical wrote, “Always pretty,” with a keeping it 100 emoji and @kirstyweb gushed, “Look lovely, fresh faced and natural.”