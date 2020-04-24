Teresa Giudice, 47, Goes Makeup-Free & Fans Rave Over How ‘Beautiful’ She Looks With A Fresh Face
Teresa Giudice posted a rare makeup-free video promoting a giveaway in the wake of COVID-19, and fans can’t believe how stunning she looks.
Teresa Giudice, 47, is rarely seen without her signature makeup look. But the Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram on April 23, while social distancing with her kids amid the coronavirus outbreak, to share a video of herself totally fresh-faced! “COVID19 and #stayhome has definitely been taking a toll on so many of us over the last several weeks,” she captioned the clip. “so I’ve teamed up with my friends at @officialwinfluence and some really fun + exciting brands to give 3 lucky winners the chance to win $1,000 CASH each PLUS prize packages from each company.”
The generous giveaway certainly got her fans attention, but so did her flawless, radiant skin! “So naturally pretty,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “What skincare products do you use girl? Your skin looks amazing.” The series of clips, in which the reality star explained the prizes featured in the giveaway, showed the mom-of-four wearing a baby pink tank top and dark grey sweatpants. Although she was makeup-free, she still appeared to have a fresh manicure, and her stunning brunette locks fell down to her waist in pretty, beachy waves.
It comes less than two weeks after Teresa, and her brother Joe Gorga, 41, came together with their families for a memorial to honor their late father, Giacinto Gorga. The RHONJ stars and their families noticeably broke the recommended social distancing and isolation protocols recommended by the government amid the COVID-19 outbreak during the April 7 funeral. In a video shared by Joe on Instagram, his children with Melissa Gorga, 41 — Antonia, 14, Gino, 12, and Joey, 9 — and Teresa’s four daughters with Joe Giudice — Gia, 19, Melania, 14, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11 — wore all black and gathered around two baskets at a table to release three white doves.
View this post on Instagram
🎉 $3,000 CASH + PRIZE PACKAGE GIVEAWAY! 💰 COVID19 and #stayhome has definitely been taking a toll on so many of us over the last several weeks, so I’ve teamed up with my friends at @officialwinfluence and some really fun + exciting brands to give 3 lucky winners the chance to win $1,000 CASH each PLUS prize packages from each company! #ad #sweepstakes Just follow the steps below to enter! 1) Like this post + tag at least 2 friends in the comments below. Each *separate comment* of 2 tags equals 1 entry, 10 entries max! For TWO bonus entries, you can enter your email through the link in bio on @officialwinfluence! 2) Go to the @officialwinfluence account and *FOLLOW* the accounts that @officialwinfluence is following. These are the companies who have so generously donated prize packages! It only takes about 30 seconds if you just click the follow list on @officialwinfluence and do it right from there. We will cross check the winners! BONUS ENTRY: Enter your email address via the link in bio at @officialwinfluence for 2 bonus entries! *IMPORTANT* You MUST BE FOLLOWING ALL accounts that @officialwinfluence is following as of 4/27/20 to be eligible. Winners selected at random by a 3rd party service from the comments on this post as well as the bonus email entries & contacted via IG DM and/or email. By entering you confirm that you are 18+, release Instagram of responsibility, liability, & agree to Instagram’s term of use. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY to enter. Giveaway ends 11:59 PM PST 4/25/20. Winners announced 4/27/20. US 50 Only; Void where prohibited. This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, administered, affiliated or associated with Instagram . Giveaway Sponsors Include @kalorik @anxietyaideofficial @simplyprotein @true.aeon @lifesproutbio @flawlessfacepillow @spaceskincare @pso_rite @drasunshine @finehealinggoods @showyoursmirk @thelindseyway @fitvine_wine @thecrunchcup @eatonhemp @dnahackersecrets @yogazeal @seattlegummycompany @porkkinggood @wearejetson @montaukbev @glowupbeaty @privadoeyewear @dr.n.peppertunities @kalm_with_kava @shampsbev @honeybunch_naturals @hereandnowsupply @anjieandash @truskinnaturals @scrubdaddy @baker.rye.co
A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice) on
Teresa, Joe, and their families have received tremendous support since their father passed away on April 3. And they have each eulogized their patriarch with their own, loving words. “My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I,” Teresa wrote with her Instagram post.