Teresa Giudice, 47, Goes Makeup-Free & Fans Rave Over How ‘Beautiful’ She Looks With A Fresh Face

Teresa Giudice posted a rare makeup-free video promoting a giveaway in the wake of COVID-19, and fans can’t believe how stunning she looks.

Teresa Giudice, 47, is rarely seen without her signature makeup look. But the Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram on April 23, while social distancing with her kids amid the coronavirus outbreak, to share a video of herself totally fresh-faced! “COVID19 and #stayhome has definitely been taking a toll on so many of us over the last several weeks,” she captioned the clip. “so I’ve teamed up with my friends at @officialwinfluence and some really fun + exciting brands to give 3 lucky winners the chance to win $1,000 CASH each PLUS prize packages from each company.”

The generous giveaway certainly got her fans attention, but so did her flawless, radiant skin! “So naturally pretty,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “What skincare products do you use girl? Your skin looks amazing.” The series of clips, in which the reality star explained the prizes featured in the giveaway, showed the mom-of-four wearing a baby pink tank top and dark grey sweatpants. Although she was makeup-free, she still appeared to have a fresh manicure, and her stunning brunette locks fell down to her waist in pretty, beachy waves.

It comes less than two weeks after Teresa, and her brother Joe Gorga, 41, came together with their families for a memorial to honor their late father, Giacinto Gorga. The RHONJ stars and their families noticeably broke the recommended social distancing and isolation protocols recommended by the government amid the COVID-19 outbreak during the April 7 funeral. In a video shared by Joe on Instagram, his children with Melissa Gorga, 41 — Antonia, 14, Gino, 12, and Joey, 9 — and Teresa’s four daughters with Joe Giudice — Gia, 19, Melania, 14, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11 — wore all black and gathered around two baskets at a table to release three white doves.

Teresa, Joe, and their families have received tremendous support since their father passed away on April 3. And they have each eulogized their patriarch with their own, loving words. “My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I,” Teresa wrote with her Instagram post.