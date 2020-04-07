Teresa Giudice & Joe Gorga’s Families Break Social Distancing To Honor Their Dad 4 Days After Death

Teresa Giudice, her brother Joe Gorga, and their families came together for a memorial outside to remember their late father, who sadly passed away at the age of 76 on April 3.

It was a somber day for Teresa Giudice, 47, Joe Gorga, 41, and their families on April 7. The families came together for a memorial to honor Teresa and Joe’s late father, Giacinto Gorga. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and their families noticeably broke the recommended social distancing and isolation protocols recommended by the government amid the COVID-19 outbreak during the funeral. In a video shared by Joe on Instagram, his children with Melissa Gorga, 41 — Antonia, 14, Gino, 12, and Joey, 9 — and Teresa’s four daughters with Joe Giudice — Gia, 19, Melania, 14, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11 — wore all black and gathered around two baskets at a table to release three white doves. As Italian opera music played in the background, the beautiful birds left their baskets and flew into the sky. All three even met against the gorgeous blue sky and flew away together at the end of the video, which you can see here. “Today we set you free, fly High to Mommy,” Joe captioned the video.

Teresa, Joe, and their families have received tremendous support since their father passed away on April 3. And they have each eulogized their patriarch with their own, loving words. “My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I,” Teresa wrote with her Instagram post.

Even Teresa’s daughters — Milania and Gia — shared loving messages to remember their grandfather. “Rest easy my angel I love you endlessly thank you for all the laughs and countless memories. you will forever be missed,” Milania wrote in a post on Instagram, with a photo featuring the teen and her grandfather. “You brighten every room you walked into. thank you for being my best friend.” Gia also shared her message on Instagram, writing, “He really did light up every room he walked into with that smile of his☺️ today I lost my best friend but gained a beautiful guardian angel that will look over me forever.”

As for how Teresa is fairing, a source close to the family shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that she is simply “devastated” by her loss. However the source also revealed that she is “at peace with the fact that her father can now be with her mother. She’s very spiritual like that. He had been sick for a really, really long time and she was a full-time caretaker so of course it was challenging for her. She’s just happy he’s not suffering anymore.”