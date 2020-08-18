Milania Giudice took to Instagram to share a brand new pic of her and her mom, Teresa Giudice, looking flawless while posing in flattering bright red bikini tops while at their ‘happy place.’

Teresa Giudice, 48, and daughter Milania Giudice, 15, showed off their similar features and gorgeous figures in a new Instagram pic that is the perfect representation of summer! The latter beauty shared the snapshot on her page on Aug. 18 and in it, she and her mom are standing and posing while wearing similar bright red bikini tops over their tanned upper bodies and flaunting long wavy brown locks. “the shore is our happy place:),” Milania captioned the post, while tagging their home state of New Jersey.

Once Milania’s new pic went public, many of her followers responded with compliments in the comments section. “you are so freaking gorgeous ❤️❤️,” one follower wrote while another called the mother and daughter “stunning.” A third called them “so beautiful” and a fourth gave a shout-out about their “gorgeous tans!”

Milania’s latest pic with her mom comes just a week after Teresa shared her own bikini pic with her look-alike gal. In her Instagram post, the two lovely ladies are posing on a beach full of people in the background and Teresa is donning a blue bikini while Milania is wearing a pink tie-dye style one. “Sunday Funday,” Teresa captioned the pic.

Teresa also shared another pic with all four of her daughters, including Milania, Gia,19, Gabriella, 16 and Audriana, 11, on July 31. They smiled and took the pic at Charlie’s Of Bay Head and were all dressed to impress in outfits that were comfortable and stylish and perfect for hot weather! The proud mother captioned the pic with “My four hearts” and added four little black heart icons that represented her sweet girls.

When the girls aren’t spending time with their doting mom, they are visiting their dad, Joe Giudice, 48, who now lives in Italy. They have already taken multiple trips to the country over the past year and always seem thrilled to see their father, who also adores his time with them. A source also told us that Teresa plans on seeing her ex in the Fall as well. “Teresa’s next plan to see Joe is in The Bahamas in the fall,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in June.