Milania Giudice, 15, Looks So Grown Up On Beach Day With Mom Teresa 

Teresa’s 15-year-old daughter Milania looks just like her mom in a new photo the ‘RHONJ’ star shared on August 9! The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a ‘Sunday funday’ at the beach in New Jersey!

Twinning! Teresa Giudice and her daughter Milania are too cute in a new beach snap the mother of four posted to Instagram on Sunday afternoon. The Real Housewives of New Jersey veteran, 48, is pictured posing alongside the 15-year-old fashionista at the beach. “Sunday Funday,” Teresa wrote in the caption of her post, adding a sun emoji.

Teresa — who shares daughters Milania, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11, with her estranged husband Joe Giudice, 48 — showed off her fit physique in a royal blue bikini. The certified yoga instructor, whose brunette hair was down in the photo, donned oversized, tinted sunglasses. Meanwhile, Milania looked all grown up in a pretty, pink velvet two-piece. The budding teenager let her natural curls down for her beach day with mom.

Teresa recently celebrated Milania’s 8th grade graduation with small gathering at the family’s New Jersey home. She made her daughter’s graduation special with a cake and balloons, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which either cancelled or rescheduled many grad ceremonies across the globe.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Teresa wrote in part, “So proud of you keep shining and being you and shine bright like a diamond that you are.” She shared the latter message alongside a photo with her daughter, who fans noted looked “exactly like you, Tre” in the comments.

Milania’s dad also congratulated his daughter on the major milestone. “I love you,” he wrote in the comments, along with a red heart emoji. “Congrats, keep it up. Proud of you,” the father of four added. The family also celebrated Audriana’s 5th grade graduation at the end of June. Fans of the Giudice’s will know that Joe has been sending love from afar, as he’s currently living in Italy with family following his release from ICE custody late last year.

Teresa has been living it up at the beach for most of the summer before returning to the small screen in Season 11 of RHONJ. HollywoodLife recently learned that the new season, which does not have a premiere date yet, will focus heavily on Teresa and her new single life.