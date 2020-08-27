Melissa Gorga, 41, & Teresa Guidice, 48, Looking Sexy In Embellished Swimwear — See Pic

Our favorite ‘RHONJ’ duo are back together! Melissa Gorga and Teresa Guidice looked incredible in a new snap while they filmed the Bravo reality show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice, 48, and Melissa Gorga, 41, are back at it! The reality TV duo posed for a poolside photo, which Melissa posted to her Instagram on August 27. In the snap, the co-stars and sister-in-laws showed off their taut figures in embellished one-piece swimsuits as they seemingly filmed an episode of the popular Bravo reality series. “Did somebody say pool party #rhonj,” Melissa captioned the carousel post. The first pic showed her standing by, what appeared to be Teresa’s backyard pool, in a baby pink swimsuit.

In the second shot, she wore a sheer shawl with silver detailing, and matching sparkly silver sandals. She was joined by Teresa who rocked a glitzy black swimsuit with a plunging neckline, that was adorned with silver studs. She wore a woven dress over the top and Gucci slides as the pair smiled in front the the pool. A masked cameraman could be seen filming them in the background of the photo.

It comes amid reports that Teresa, the newly-single mom-of-four, would be the main focus of the show’s upcoming season. “A lot of this season will revolve around Teresa and what’s going on in her life, post split,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife exclusively. “The show is doing a great job trying to create bubbles and a safe environment for everyone. You’re going to see a lot of inside their homes so they can control who comes and goes and keep it safe for everyone.”

The source also dished that the ladies will be channeling their inner Snooki‘s on Season 11. “You’ll see a lot of the ladies down at the Jersey Shore this summer,” they told HL. Although Teresa is now single, following her split from estranged husband Joe Giudice, COVID-19 restrictions have made dating in 2020 difficult — so fans will have to wait to find out whether the mom-of-four is putting herself back on the market!