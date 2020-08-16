Jennifer Lopez, 51, Stuns In A Sexy Red & White Dress Plus More Of Her Hottest Quarantine Looks

Jennifer Lopez shared a gorgeous Instagram photo of herself smiling in a stylish outfit while enjoying some ‘Sunday tea time’.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, had that Sunday glow when she posed for a stunning photo on Aug. 16. The singer took to Instagram to share the snapshot and in it, she’s showing off the prettiest smile while holding up a cup of tea and wearing a red and white patterned dress with a plunging neckline. Her hair is tied back and she’s wearing natural looking makeup that brought out her gorgeous features.

“Sunday tea time ☕️✨❤️,” Jennifer wrote in the caption. Fans quickly shared comments in response to the photo and many of them were full of compliments. “How can you be so beautiful? You are perfect and I am proud to be your fan,” one fan wrote while another called her a “cutie.”

Jennifer’s latest pic isn’t the first stunning one she’s shared since being in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The brunette beauty has had many looks while taking things one day at a time and they’re all equally incredible. From hanging out outside to posing in workout clothes, she knows how to wear an outfit!

On Aug. 14, the “If You Had My Love” crooner shared a snapshot of herself laying in the sun while wearing what appeared to be a brown bathing suit, which you can see above. She accessorized with hoop earrings and held one hand over her eyes to give herself some shade. “Friday feels,” she captioned the post.

Before that, on June 26, she took a selfie in a mirror, which can be seen below, while wearing a stylish pink crop top and leggings that had a design of a blue cloudy sky and air balloons on it. She had her long straight locks tied up into a ponytail and again wore hoop earrings as she held up her phone to take the pic. “Back at it and ready for the weekend,” she wrote with a sun emoji alongside it.

Let’s face it, Jennifer is the queen of looking fabulous during quarantine and we can’t stop being inspired by her looks. We can’t wait to see what else she has in store during the last few weeks of summer!