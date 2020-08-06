Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Hold Hands As They Head Out On Romantic Dinner Date In NYC — See Pics

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez looked smitten and safe during their recent outing in New York City! The engaged couple shared a delicious meal with family and held hands while out and about in the Big Apple!

Despite this summer being one of the most unique in modern history, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still filling it with lots of love and time together. The couple was spotted out and about in New York City on Wednesday, August 5, heading to hot spot Cipriani for dinner with their family. The two dressed in their best summer looks, with the “On The Floor” singer, 51, sporting a stunning white summer dress with floral embellishments running down her shoulders, arms, and on her chest.

Ever the fashionista, J.Lo accessorized with a pair of glasses, heals, and a taupe crossbody bag. The former New York Yankees player, 45, also went summer casual with his look. A-Rod sported a pair of slacks with brown suede shoes and a blue dress shirt with the top few buttons undone. He, too, accessorized with a dazzling watch and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the beaming NYC sun — which came out following the destructive storms from Hurricane Isaias.

Both J.Lo and A-Rod donned matching black face masks for their outing, which they wore until they were seated at the restaurant with members of their family. Fans should be so glad to see the couple not only making time for family during this trying situation, but also following the necessary safety precautions as the COVID-19 pandemic persists. Luckily for the engaged couple, J.Lo and A-Rod have found a number of opportunities to keep the spark of their romance alight.

While celebrating A-Rod’s birthday on July 27, Jennifer and Alex stole a kiss on the green! The pair enjoyed hitting the links for a round of golf, but made time for some sweet romance, too. The two were actually celebrating their respective birthdays one right after the other. The couple took their family on a private getaway to The Hamptons, where they enjoyed some much needed rest, relaxation, and time away from prying cameras.

But as J.Lo and A-Rod embrace the last few weeks of summer, fans cannot help but continue to wonder when the high-profile couple will finally exchange their ‘I dos.’ The two have been engaged since March 2019, but don’t count on them to have a quarantine ceremony. “Jennifer and Alex have completely put wedding planning on pause right now with no firm date in sight,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in May. “They’re in a holding pattern like everyone else and will get back to it when it’s safe. As for now though, the focus is not on the wedding until this pandemic passes,” the continued. Looks like we’ll be waiting a while longer before we see Jenny From the Block walk down the aisle!