Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford & More Stars Looking Very Glam In Protective Gear – Pics

With parts of the country slowly opening up, some of our fave stars have been stepping out to eat in glam looks & everyone from Kaia Gerber to Madison Beer has been looking fabulous!

After months of sweatpants and leggings, the quarantine is slowly starting to lift in parts of the country and some of our favorite celebs have been dressing up in super stylish outfits. Kaia Gerber, 18, was out to eat in Malibu on June 9 when she rocked a pair of dark wash Re/Done High Rise Medium Flare Jeans with a tiny black crop top, a fitted black leather Anine Bing Benjamin Moto Jacket, a pair of black kitten heel By Far Laura Boots & a Prada Re-Edition 2005 Nylon & Saffiano Leather Mini-Bag.

Meanwhile, Kaia’s mom, Cindy Crawford, 54, looked just as stunning when she ate at the same restaurant on June 17. She wore a pair of high-waisted light wash skinny jeans with a floral button-down blouse tucked in. A white cardigan, oversized scarf, and a pair of tan wedges completed her summery look.

Madison Beer, 21, looked fabulous when she was out in LA on June 21 rocking an all-black ensemble. She rocked a super short silk Sororite Black Dress with an oversized Liz Claiborne Leather Jacket on top. She accessorized her look with a Vivienne Westwood Mini Bas Relief Choker, Luv AJ Amalfi Tube Hoop Earrings in Gold, a Prada Mini Hobo Bag, and a pair of black Dr. Martens Jadon Boots.

Emma Roberts, 29, was out in LA on June 6 when she rocked an oversized flowy black striped maxi dress with black leather By Far Bruna Boots, a Kris Nations Watermelon Tourmaline Faceted Gemstone Beaded Necklace, Garrett Leight Hanalei Sunglasses, & a Clare V. Petit Alistair Bag in Black.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, looked amazing when she visited the doctor in Beverly Hills on May 29 wearing an oversized black T by Alexander Wang Slub Classic Long Sleeve Tee styled with a pair of skintight black Steele Latex Skinny Pants, a By Far Amber Bag, colorful Jordan 1 Retro High Union Sneakers, & a pair of Jennifer Fisher Mini Samira Hoop Earrings.

There were so many other celebs looking glam in face masks and you can click through the gallery above to see all of their outfits!