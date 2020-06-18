Cindy Crawford, 54, Is Stylish In Skinny Jeans For Night Out & 13 More Models Slaying The Denim Trend

Cindy Crawford looked stunning as she made the most of restaurants re-opening in Malibu, stepping out in skinny jeans and protective face gear.

Cindy Crawford, 54, has never looked better! The former supermodel, who has been in lockdown with her husband Rande Gerber in California, made the most of restaurants re-opening on June 17. She stepped out in Malibu for an evening at the members-only club Soho House, arriving in a pair of form fitting skinny jeans, a white blazer, and a beige shawl. She certainly put her best foot forward, donning a pair of wedge heels and accessorized with a white shoulder bag, multiple gold bangles, and the most important accessory of all: a protective face mask.

Her night out at the celeb hotspot follows months of quarantining with her fam. Back in May, she shared a pic of herself playing basketball in a pair of Daisy Dukes and a red Chicago Bulls jersey. Cindy looked just like her 18-year-old daughter, Kaia as she rocked blue and black sneakers in the snapshot, which showed her leaping mid-air while attempting to get a basketball into the hoop. With her long wavy brown locks tied back into a ponytail and her profile in view, Cindy looked stunningly similar to Kaia, proving her youthful features are still clear as day.

Although the mom-of-two is undoubtably the queen of denim, donning daisy dukes and skinny jeans like it’s nobody’s business, she certainly isn’t the only celeb to hop on the trend. Bella Hadid loves rocking jeans and made them look super stylish when she stepped out in NYC on March 27 to grab some food. She threw on a pair of high-waisted light-wash baggy straight leg jeans with a cozy black crewneck sweater. On top of her shirt, she rocked an oversized bright pastel yellow coat which she chose to keep unbuttoned. A pair of chunky New Balance x Aime Leon Dore 827 Abzorb Sneakers and huge gold Svelte Metals Valentina Hoops On Repeat Earrings completed her casual look. Scroll through the gallery above to see more celebs in denim!