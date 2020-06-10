15+ Stylish & Comfortable Face Masks That Will Keep You & Others Protected

Our new normal is to wear a face mask while out in public in order to protect ourselves & others from coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look stylish while staying safe & we rounded up the cutest & most comfortable masks you need!

Ever since we’ve been in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, times have been unusually tough. With the country slowly opening up, it’s essential that you wear a face mask or covering while out in public in order to ensure you’re keeping yourself and others around you safe from the virus.

Just because we have to wear face masks while we’re out, doesn’t mean that we have to sacrifice style, and luckily, we rounded up all of our favorite face masks that are both fashionable and comfortable, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.

One of our favorite masks is the printed masks from Forever 21. These fabulous masks come in a ton of different fun patterns and for every mask you purchase, they will donate one mask to Family Promise. Each mask has a unique design, an allover pattern, and elastic ear straps. Another great option is the Theramasks Reusable, Antimicrobial, Copper Mask, which was made in the USA at an FDA approved facility. The mask is made with patented protection, CuTEC®copper, known for its antimicrobial properties, which help reduce facial contamination. It’s machine washable and reusable for up to 60+ washes.

Some of our other favorite masks include the Shore Adjustable Face Mask and the We’ve Got You Covered Now BOB MARLEY DON’T WORRY FACE MASK. Lucy Hale is a huge fan of the Shore Adjustable Face Mask which comes in a pack of three fun prints. The best part is, they’re adjustable so they will fit your face no matter what. Every assorted bundle of 3 Shore masks purchased, the brand will donate to an individual or business in need.

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner loves the Bob Marley face mask and has been spotted wearing it on multiple occasions. The Bob Marley design makes this mask super fun but also protective. The cotton face mask is reusable and washable, plus, 100% of net proceeds will be donated to MusiCares.

There are so many other fabulous options and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!