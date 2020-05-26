Kaia Gerber, Denise Richards & More Stars Rocking Denim & Face Masks During Quarantine

The quarantine hasn’t stopped some of our favorite celebs from looking stylish while staying protected & everyone from Kaia Gerber to Camila Mendes has been rocking cute jeans with face masks!

Despite everyone being stuck inside during the quarantine, the celeb set has proved that you can still look cute during these tough times. While most people have been leaning towards sweatpants and leggings, some stars have been dressing up a bit in cute pairs of jeans with face masks as accessories, of course. Kaia Gerber, 18, was out in Santa Monica on May 3 when she rocked a pair of high-waisted straight leg mom jeans with a super cropped white tank top. The spaghetti strap tank top showed off her toned abs and tiny waist, and she accessorized with a pair of white New Balance Classic Sneakers, a Brandy Melville Colorado Cap, and a Celine Teen Triomphe Bag.

Camila Mendes, 25, looked super cute when she grabbed coffee with a friend in LA on May 20 rocking a pair of fitted dark-wash high-waisted jeans with an orange and yellow Jacquemus Floral Top tucked in. She accessorized her outfit with a By Far Billy Patent Leather Bag and a pair of white Reebok Vector Slides.

Denise Richards, 49, was grocery shopping in LA on May 19 when she rocked a pair of light-wash oversized baggy denim overalls with a white tank top underneath. She cuffed the flared hems of the pants and accessorized her look with a white baseball cap, a face mask, and a pair of Golden Goose Superstar Sneakers.

Karlie Kloss, 27, was out in NYC on May 14 rocking a skintight Wolford Colorado Bodysuit in Black tucked into a pair of high-waisted, straight-leg Re/Done High-Rise Two Tone Jeans. She tied her whole look together with a long tan The Frankie Shop Ivory Layered Trench Coat and accessorized with a pair of Jacques Marie Mage Ascari Noir Sunglasses, black Stuart Weitzman Mulearky Flats, and a face mask.

Emma Roberts, 29, stepped out in LA on April 16 when she threw on a pair of high-waisted dark-wash straight leg jeans with a cream ASTR the Label Aidy Pompom Dot Sweater & a pair of Vince Camuto Chachen Snake Print Leather Pointed Toe Slingbacks.

There were so many other celebs who looked fabulous rocking denim and face masks and you can click through the gallery above to see all of their casually chic outfits!