14 Stars Proving Denim Skirts Are The Perfect Casual Spring Style: Hailey Baldwin & More

Need a stylish, but casual, look to wear while running essential errands during quarantine? Denim skirts are the way to go — and these stars have been rocking the trend for years!

Denim skirts go in and out of style quite often over the years, but these stars have proven that the look is quite timeless. Now that warm weather is approaching, denim skirts are the perfect look for spring — especially during the coronavirus quarantine. Jean skirts are the perfect way to look fashionable, but still casual, while taking a stroll or running errands. Recently, Emily Ratajkowski showed us a great way to rock this look by pairing her jean skirt with a sexy, tight black tank top, along with sneakers to dress the look down. You’ll definitely want to add a denim skirt as a wardrobe staple after seeing stars like Hailey Baldwin, Gwen Stefani, Bella Hadid and more slaying the look!

Gwen Stefani is one star who’s not afraid to be bold with her fashion choices. The former No Doubt frontrunner added an edgy-feel to her denim skirt while out on a dinner date to Craig’s West Hollywood with boyfriend, Blake Shelton in April 2019. She paired her jean skirt with black fishnet tights and a cool, cropped jacket, which featured silk bomber sleeves, a leather collar and patches of jean throughout. Gwen wore her signature red lip, that added a pop of color to her rocker look, and a pair of open-toe, studded heels.

One celeb who managed to style an amazing denim look in the simplest way is Bella Hadid. The model stepped out in a high-waist denim skirt with a front slit while in New York in Aug. 2017. Bella was leaving a Victoria’s Secret fitting when paparazzi caught her sultry street style. She paired the skirt with a plunging, nude-colored halter bodysuit, as she hit the pavement in matching open-toe heels that featured a silk ankle tie.

Meanwhile,  Hailey hit the streets of LA in head-to-toe denim on Aug. 30, 2018, wearing a green jean skirt and matching denim jacket. She paired the outfit with white sneakers and a black tank for the perfect day look, that could easily transform to night with a simple pair of stilettos.

But that’s not the only epic denim look Hailey has blessed us with. The Drop The Mic emcee looked chic in a denim Adidas skirt with the brand’s signature three lines etched across the front for an outing in Los Angeles in March 2018. She paired the bottoms with a matching jacket by the same athletic wear company, along with a white tank top, sneakers, a red purse and sunglasses.

You won’t want to miss Olivia Munn‘s patched denim skirt that she wore on a lunch date with friends in West Hollywood, or the way model Joan Smalls styled her denim skirt with a pair of Nike high-tops while at Coachella. All of these looks – and more – are in our gallery above of the best denim skirt looks!