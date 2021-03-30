Rihanna Bags Her Own Groceries While Rocking Gorgeous Braids & A Mini Skirt On Shopping Trip

It’s always cool to see celebs doing everyday, ordinary things. Rihanna hit up gourmet chain, Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, where she was spotted bagging her own groceries — in open-toe stilettos. So, maybe the singer’s food run wasn’t exactly the most normal thing. But, she looked damn good while doing it.

The Savage X Fenty founder, 33, was later seen exiting the grocery store, where she appeared to be smiling wide under a bright green face mask. RiRi, who sported stunning braids, showed off her long legs in a denim mini skirt with a front slit. She wore a bright blue oversized short-sleeve shirt with pink, yellow and black polkadot designs. Additionally, the singer accessorized with a ton of silver and gold jewelry, which included rings, necklaces and ankle bracelets.

Rihanna’s grocery run is one of many recent outings in LA by the Grammy-winner. She’s been photographed out to dinner on many occasions — one of which included a surprise run-in with Bow Wow and his 9-year-old daughter, Shai on Tuesday, March 23. Afterwards, the rapper, 34, took to social media to share a sweet snap of his daughter posing with Rihanna, noting that the singer made his daughter’s “whole year.” The cute snap showed Rihanna hugging Shai, while the two sported matching black face masks. RiRi — who recently shared that she may release new music sometime “soon” — and Bow crossed paths while out to dinner separately at celeb hotspot Nobu in West Hollywood.