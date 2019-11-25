Kendall Jenner, Olivia Culpo, Elsa Hosk & More Celebs Looking Hot In Denim Crop Tops

It’s getting cold out there, but we’re still thinking about warm weather! This year has seen a lot of fun trends, including one of our favorites: denim crop tops!

Winter is well on the way, and with it longer hemlines, heavier fabrics and a lot less skin. But we’re still thinking warm thoughts while the snow and ice roll in! One of our favorite pieces that came out this year was the denim crop top. A versatile wardrobe staple, this piece was perfect for some casual summer fun and our favorite stars gave us the blue (jean) print for how to rock the look from spring, summer and even into fall.

Elsa Hosk nailed her fall crop top look when she stopped by the Timberland Fifth Avenue pop-up store in New York City on Oct. 18, 2018. The Victoria’s Secret model switched out a shirt for a cropped denim jacket that gave a small flash of skin, but still seemed seasonally appropriate (which is good because what’s appropriate for fall is also great for spring!). She paired it with red boot cut jeans, a black hat, a white Chanel purse and Timberland’s Courmayeur Valley shearling-lined boots in Black Nubuck. So cute!

Kendall Jenner also rocked a cute denim crop top last year. The model was photographed wearing a cami crop top from American Eagle that featured a ruffle hem and square neckline. The look was completed with high waisted jeggings from the same brand. Throw a cozy jacket over that, and you’re ready to take on any crisp spring day!

We were also big fans of the crop top that Olivia Culpo was spotted at the Ice Palace Film Studios in May 2019. The strapless top featured different hues of blue denim that perfectly fit Olivia’s slim figure. She even went fro double denim, with a pari of high-waisted, baggy jeans. Olivia finished off the look with a pair of high heels that really vamped up the casual look.

Clearly this is a fashion statement that has really made waves during the warmer seasons. We cannot wait to see the look have a resurgence once spring and summer are on the way. To get more inspiration for the closet item you should definitely add to your wardrobe, click through the gallery above!