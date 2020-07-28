Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Kiss During Romantic Birthday Date On The Golf Course

Alex Rodriguez got the best of both worlds on his 45th birthday. He got to play a round of golf, and was joined by fiancee Jennifer Lopez, who gave him sweet kisses while on the course.

Jennifer Lopez knew exactly what her fiance Alex Rodriguez wanted for his 45th birthday on July 27. The golfing fanatic was looking to hit the links, but also wished to have his beloved JLo by his side. The pair was photographed kissing in their golf cart while he played a round in the Hamptons, where the couple has been having a joint-birthday getaway. She patiently sat in the cart at times, while walking the greens with Alex during other parts of his game. The pair is so head over heels in love that A-Rod heading out to tee up was enough to cause a quick make out session.

While Jennifer isn’t a golfer, she joined her man for his round while wearing a cute sky blue skort and matching collared golf shirt. She carried her beloved $115K White Crocodile Hermès Himalayan Kelly Retourne bag to go with her sporty outfit and white Nike golf shoes. In addition to her rare and expensive purse, she held onto a bedazzled black and silver drinking cup, while also flashing her massive diamond engagement ring that Alex gave her when he proposed on March 8, 2019.

Jennifer took a sweet selfie of the couple on the links with the clubhouse in the distance, which Alex posted to Instagram to thank fans for their birthday wishes. “Thank you so much for the amazing birthday messages today!” he wrote on July 27. “I truly felt the love from all of you and it means the world to me. I had a wonderful day playing a little golf and being with my family. Thankful for my blessings, today and every day.”

The couple just finished celebrating Jennifer’s 51st birthday on July 24, three days before Alex’s big day. The former MLB slugger posted a gorgeous 1:32 minute Instagram video of their most romantic moments to his Instagram. It included a photo of their first ever meeting in 2005 at a Yankees game (although both were married to other people at the time), followed by highlights of their now three-year plus relationship.

Alex wrote a dreamy caption to the Instagram video post, telling Jennifer “Happy Birthday, Macha!!! Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration. I’m so proud of you. I love you so much!” Jennifer was so moved she wrote in the comments, “Omg!! I love you and feel so blessed today to have you to celebrate with my baby!!” Are these two die-hard romantics made for each other or what?