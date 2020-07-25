Alex Rodriguez Admits ‘Every Moment’ With Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Magical’ During 51st Birthday Tribute

Alex Rodriguez called fiancee Jennifer Lopez ‘the greatest partner’ and ‘the best mom’ in a sweet Instagram message that celebrated her 51st birthday.

Alex Rodriguez, 44, wholeheartedly showed off his love for Jennifer Lopez on Instagram when she turned 51 on July 24. The retired professional baseball player shared a memorable video that started off with the words, “Happy Birthday Jennifer”, and was followed by various clips of their sweet romance and her booming career. He also added a touching message that expressed his appreciation for the talented singer.

“Happy Birthday, Macha!!!.Every moment with you is magical” it read. “You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration. I’m so proud of you. I love you so much!”

The memorable video started off with the now famous photo of one of Alex and Jennifer’s first meetings, which happened at one of his New York Yankees games when she was still married to Marc Anthony, 51, who is the father of her children. In the eye-catching snapshot, Jennifer can be seen grinning and wearing a Yankees baseball cap as she shakes her future fiance’s hand after he walked off the baseball field to introduce himself. It also included photos and clips of the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” crooner strutting her stuff on stage and some other loving moments between the lovebirds.

Alex and Jennifer started dating in early 2017 and got engaged in March 2019, and they haven’t been shy about their relationship. From PDA-filled public outings, to private moments they share on social media, their admiration and love for each other is apparent and it’s the cutest thing! On Alex’s last birthday, July 27, 2019, Jennifer also shared a special post for him on Instagram and it was every bit as romantic as his.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALEX!!! WE LOVE YOU!!!!!!!!! ❤️💞😘💋,” she wrote alongside a video of clips that was similar to the one Alex shared for her. Since his big day is coming up again soon, we look forward to seeing if and what Jennifer decides to publicly share on her social media this year!

When they aren’t celebrating birthdays, Alex and Jennifer are staying close in quarantine together. They’ve been spotted out and about together while staying safe from the coronavirus by wearing face masks on regular occasions. In one of their latest outings, which happened over July 4th weekend, they were seen riding bikes and Jennifer turned heads in a flattering pair of Daisy Dukes as she comfortable pedaled on.

It’s always great to see these two enjoying each other’s company and embracing their love for each other! We look forward at seeing more special moments soon.