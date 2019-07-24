Alex Rodriguez Sends Fiancée Jennifer Lopez Love Ahead Of Her 50th Birthday: ‘You’re Simply The Best’

Right before Jennifer Lopez turned the big 5-0, her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, celebrated ‘the best partner’ he could ever ask for with a touching, emotional video tribute that was packed full of love!

“Hi, baby girl,” Alex Rodriguez, 43, said at the start of the Instagram video he uploaded on July 23, hours before his love, Jennifer Lopez, was about to turn 50. As the New York Yankees icon spoke, the video showed a collection of J-Rod’s “greatest hits,” a montage of all the moments that Alex and JLo have spent together since starting their romance in 2017. “Just want to wish you a Happy Birthday. I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we’ve been together, you have made me feel like every day is MY birthday.”

“Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration — and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do,” said A-Rod, as scenes from the past two years played out in the video (while Billy Joel’s “This Is The Time” played in the background, which was a little nod to another New York City icon.) “You’re simply the best partner in life. The best daughter. The best mother. The best performer. We love you. Your fans love you. Your children love you. And, I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one. Te Quiero mucho.”

The video couldn’t be any sweeter. From Jennifer’s Vegas residency to her time on Shades Of Blue to the Met Gala to weekends spent with her and Alex’s kids, the video showed all these tender moments. It even showed a shot from Alex’s proposal from March, specifically the precise moment when he got down on one knee to ask “Jenny From The Block” to be his wife. “It’s your party, Jennifer!” A-Rod captioned the IG video, alluding to JLo’s “It’s My Party” tour. “Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you.”

Jennifer turned 50 on July 24, and perhaps her love with A-Rod is why she looks half her age. The two recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to explain how their relationship just works. “I’ve been in the public eye, I’ve navigated the media in a certain way, I’m creative and artistic and have all these skill sets,” said JLo. “He’s a business-minded guy who knows math and numbers and money and equity and all that stuff—like, EBITDA, right? What I was missing, he kind of had. And what he was missing, I had.”

“She knows how to communicate to the masses in ways I never will,” Alex told SI. “She helps me out all the time when I’m trying to land a point on something. She’s just a wordsmith.” Well, as the saying goes, “a picture’s worth a thousand words,” and Alex said all he needed to when wishing the love of his life a happy birthday.