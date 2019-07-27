Jennifer Lopez Interrupts Own Concert To Celebrate A-Rod’s 44th Birthday With Massive Cake

Alex Rodriguez surprised Jennifer Lopez with a Porsche for her 50th birthday, so JLo returned the favor by presenting her fiancé with a cake and serenade on stage for his birthday at her Miami show on Jul. 26.

Whatever Alex Rodriguez’s birthday wish was, we’re sure it got granted. His fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 50, surprised the retired MLB star when she presented him with a four tier New York Yankees-themed birthday cake on stage at her Miami show on the night of July 26, in honor of his upcoming 44th birthday on July 28! The memorable moment happened during her It’s My Party: The Live Celebration tour at the American Airlines Arena and it was definitely a highlight of the night. After JLo brought her kids and Alex’s kids on stage, she brought out the cake, kissed her surprised beau, and led the crowd into a rendition of “Happy Birthday”.

It has been a big party week for these soulmates, because A-Rod and JLo’s birthdays are just four days apart. On July 24, the couple celebrated JLo turning half a century old with a lavish party thrown on singer Gloria Estefan’s estate that was attended by the likes of Ashanti, DJ Khaled and Fat Joe. The party was topped off by a gargantuan cake and a passionate smooch between A-Rod and the birthday girl! And it was JLo who was the gift recipient instead when A-Rod busted out a shiny new 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 for his lady earlier that day, complete with a giant yellow ribbon and camera crew to film the pop star’s reaction. There’s really no price tag on love, because A-Rod didn’t mind coughing up at least $187,000 for the new set of wheels.

A-Rod’s also all about those priceless gifts, such as a video montage of their romantic memories, JLo’s performance highlights and family days (JLo mothers twins Maximilian and Emme, 11, while A-Rod fathers daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11). JLo was clearly impressed with her soulmate’s video editing skills, as she commented in response to the Instagram video, “I’m crying….I love our life…I love you so much… thank you my beautiful Macho.”

Like A-Rod said in his birthday montage for JLo, “you have made me feel like every day is MY birthday.” So her birthday surprise wasn’t necessary, but it was certainly a nice touch!