Jennifer Lopez Passionately Kisses A-Rod At Her 50th Birthday Party — See Pics From Her Big Bash

JLo sealed her 50th with a kiss! During the star-studded, extravaganza that was Jennifer Lopez’s birthday bash, Alex Rodriguez managed to sneak in a sweet smooch on his fiancée!

Is it any surprise that Jennifer Lopez’s 50th birthday was one of the biggest parties of the year? So many stars gathered at Gloria Estefan’s estate on Star Island in Miami on July 24, all to celebrate Jenny From The Block’s big day. DJ Khaled, Ashanti, and Fat Joe were among the friends and performers who made JLo’s party a hit. For Jennifer, there was one guest who she was happier to see more than any: her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, 43. The former MLB slugger was JLo’s date for the evening, and he made sure her night was full of love from start to finish. Later in the evening, after he ditched his jacket and tie, A-Rod cornered the birthday girl for some one-on-one, PDA time. As guests were enjoying slices of the MASSIVE birthday cake, A-Rod got some “sugar” of a different kind by kissing JLo on the lips!

A-Rod went all out to make his love feel special on her birthday. Ahead of the event, Alex shared a video message to his love. “Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration — and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do,” he said in a video montage that showed them together over the years. A-Rod also included shots of them with their kids – JLo’s, twins Maximilian and Emme, 11, which she had with Marc Anthony, and A-Rod’s daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11 – and he praised JLo for being “the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother [and] the best performer. We love you.”

That sweet video wasn’t the only gift A-Rod got his soon-to-be-wife. He also got her a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3. The cherry red whip — which A-Rod placed a big, yellow bow on top of before giving it to Jennifer – runs around an estimated $187,000. Alex also hired a private camera crew to capture the exact moment that Jennifer saw her brand new present. After all, he did drop six figures on her new toy, so he should preserve her reaction so they have a fond memory to look back upon.

While it’s unlikely that Jennifer spent $187,000 on the dress she wore to her 50th Birthday party, she DID look like a million bucks. She rocked a shimmering gold dress with seductively chosen cutouts. JLo showed off her long legs, toned stomach, and plenty of cleavage. While she is 50, she still looks like she did back in the 1990s. Forget Brad Pitt. JLo is the one celebrity that genuinely doesn’t age. Perhaps it’s all that love she gets from her bae that keeps her young?