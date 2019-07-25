Happy birthday, Jennifer! She proved she is 50 and fabulous in a super sexy cutout dress while celebrating in Miami on July 24.

Jennifer Lopez continues to prove she gets better with age. While celebrating her 50th birthday with 250 of her closest friends, including fiance Alex Rodriguez, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and more, she looked sexy and gorgeous in a simmering gold dress with provocative cutouts, revealing her cleavage and toned stomach. A thigh high slit revealed her long legs — she looks better than ever, and she works hard for that body in the gym! It takes a lot of confidence to pull off such a daring look, but Jennifer does it with ease!

The dress fit her like a glove and had buckle detailing at the top. I think the dress is Versace — she is a major fan of the brand and Donatella Versace. She wore big hoop earrings, a diamond bracelet, and of course, her massive diamond engagement ring from A-Rod. A source at the party told us it was filled with major musical performances, and Jennifer was thriving at the massive shindig. She looked amazing, and if her sparkling dress wasn’t enough, the night ended with a spectacular fireworks show! Check out the picture below of her cutting into her massive 10-tier gold and black cake, which was adorned with white orchids and sparklers!

Jennifer was smiling ear to ear at the party! She is simply glowing! Her hair was half up, and her makeup was natural and bronzed. Her skin looked flawless and her look focused on major lashes, dark eyeliner and a nude, glossy lip. She strutted around the party in gold platform sandals. Happy birthday, Jennifer!