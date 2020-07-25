Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Makeup-Free Selfie After Finishing Her Post-51st Birthday Celebration Workout

Jennifer Lopez stunned in a new Instagram photo while wearing a black crop top and leggings and admitted to having a great ‘post-birthday celebration workout’ one day after turning 51.

Jennifer Lopez just turned 51 and she’s looking better than ever! The singer took to Instagram on July 25, just one day after her birthday, to share a makeup-free photo that proved even in the midst of workouts, she knows how to wow with her gorgeous features and incredible figure. In the selfie, she has her hair up in a high bun while standing in a mirror and holding her phone up and she is wearing a black crop top and matching leggings.

“Just finished a great post-birthday celebration workout and helped to support hunger awareness! ✨💪❤️ #NoLimitLegion #Pelothon2020 @onepeloton,”Jennifer captioned the pic.

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the snapshot and they were understandably full of compliments! “You look so good!” one follower wrote. “You look absolutely stunning!” another gushed while a third commented, “I can’t believe you’re 51. OMG.”

Before Jennifer’s latest shared snap, her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, took to Instagram to give a shout-out to his lady love on her special day. He posted a memorable video full of clips of some of awesome moments in her lifetime, including one of the first times they ever met and the various times she’s performed on stage. He also wrote a loving message alongside the clips.

“Happy Birthday, Macha!!!.Every moment with you is magical” it read. “You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration. I’m so proud of you. I love you so much!”

Like Alex, Jennifer, herself, also shared an Instagram post on her special day and it thanked her fans for all their loving birthday wishes. She attached a video that showed some fans sending their birthday wishes to her and she wrote a caption full of gratitude. “Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes!” it read. “As I watch and read through all of them, I can’t help but think how I spent my last birthday with so many of you last summer celebrating and how this year is so different.”

She was referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and continued her words about how love can shine even in the tough times the virus has brought. “What’s the same is I still feel the love from all of you and I hope you feel it too!” she said. “Even though the world has changed so much, here is something that never will: I love you, I love you, I love you!!! It’s mah birthday!!! ❤️✨”