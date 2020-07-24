Happy 51st Birthday, Jennifer Lopez – Look Back At Her Wild 50th Celebration Last Year In Photos

It’s Jennifer Lopez’s 51st birthday, and before celebrations get underway, we’re taking a look back at her 50th birthday bash! Check out star-studded photos from J. Lo’s 50th birthday party!

Jennifer Lopez is another year older, another year wise, and yet she hasn’t aged a day! The stunning Hustlers star turns 51 today and we know that her birthday bash is going to be amazing. This year, however, might be a bit different. With safety precautions in place across the country as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, J. Lo’s big bash might be more of an intimate affair with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 44, his daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, and J. Lo’s own kids, twins Max and Emme, 12. So while J. Lo and her loved ones cozy-up for a night of celebration on another milestone birthday, let’s take a look back at J. Lo’s big 50th birthday bash!

The “On The Floor” singer’s birthday party was definitely one to remember. J. Lo not only wholly embraced her milestone birthday, but showed off her age in a gorgeous, glistening gold gown that let everyone know who the birthday girl was! But J. Lo also kept things very intimate, inviting close friends and family members along with her star-studded guest list. At one point, J. Lo’s love, Alex, shared a sweet smooch with her in front of their party guests! Too sweet!

Of course, the night was also a huge party, which meant tons of food, music, and dancing! Throughout the night, J. Lo was spotted hitting the dance floor with pals like DJ Khaled, Ashanti, Fat Joe and so many more! She looked absolutely gorgeous throughout the night, with her hair and makeup done to perfection.

When it came time for J. Lo to cut the cake, she was absolutely over the moon! It was almost as if the stunner couldn’t believe her luck to be in the company of so many people who love and adore her, while chowing down on some sweet treats. J. Lo totally lit up when she cut into her tiered cake that looked like a true work of art — not to mention it looked so delicious!

We cannot believe it has been a year since J. Lo’s incredible birthday party to celebrate her 50th year on Earth. In that time, she’s accomplished so much, from her Super Bowl Halftime performance, the critical success of her film Hustlers and so much more; we know that she’s only getting started with this new chapter in her life! To see more images from her 50th birthday soiree, check out the photos in the gallery above! Happy Birthday, J. Lo!