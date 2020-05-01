Jennifer Lopez Then & Now: See Gorgeous Transformation Pics Of The Music Icon, 50, Through The years

Jennifer Lopez has been entertaining audiences for decades. From her music to her acting career and so much more, we’re taking a look back at J. Lo’s transformation from burgeoning dancer to Hollywood icon!

It’s been nearly 30 years since audiences first became acquainted with Jennifer Lopez. The multi-hyphenate talent, 50, first broke onto the scene in 1991 when she appeared as a “Fly Girl” on the sketch series In Living Color. J. Lo was a regular on the show until roughly 1993, when she made the decision to branch out and pursue her own acting career. By 1997, J. Lo had earned her first leading role as the beloved Selena Quintanilla in the biopic Selena. J. Lo earned her very first, and by no means last, Golden Globe nomination for her work. Ever since, Lopez has been an international sensation, who has transformed throughout her staggering career.

After she skyrocketed to fame from the success of Selena, J. Lo turned her attention back to music and released her first album, On The 6, in 1999. The album featured the hits “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waiting For Tonight,” among others. But the song that became synonymous with the star debuted on her third album, This Is Me…Then. “Jenny From the Block” appeared on the limited edition of the singer’s album and is still the song most associated with J. Lo who, despite her tremendous success, is still that girl from the Bronx!

Beyond the success of her flourishing music career, J. Lo made a name for herself in romantic comedy films throughout the 2000s. She starred in movies like Maid in Manhattan, Shall We Dance, Gigli, and Jersey Girl, the latter two films she starred alongside her future fiancé Ben Affleck. The two had a high-profile relationship in the early 2000s and media swarmed the couple with coverage, dubbing them “Beniffer.” The two got engaged in November 2002 but broke up in January 2004. In her November 2014 book, True Love, J. Lo described the split as her “first real heartbreak.” But she went on to marry longtime friend Marc Anthony in 2004 and had twins, Emme and Maximilian, in 2008, before the couple’s divorce in 2014.

Now, it seems like Jennifer Lopez is at the height of her powers. With the success of her film Hustlers, her flawless Super Bowl LIV halftime show, and her engagement to former Yankee baseball player Alex Rodriguez, 44, everything in J. Lo’s life appears practically perfect! To see her transformation, check out the gallery above!