Jennifer Lopez, 50, Looks Forever Young With Double Buns & Baby Hairs — See Pic

Jennifer Lopez stunned on Instagram with her latest look: double baby buns and slicked down baby hairs. Her fans are freaking out about her cool new ‘do.

Just when you thought it was impossible for Jennifer Lopez to ever look more gorgeous than she already does, she goes and does something like this. J.Lo, 50, posted a photo from an undisclosed project on July 16, and rocked a stunning new hairstyle for the shoot: baby hairs slicked to her forehead, and high, double buns. She tagged all of her glam squad in the post, which you can see below, and captioned it, “Baby hairs and moñitos” — “baby buns.”

Baby hairs and moñitos ✨✨

The response to her gorgeous new look on Instagram, from both friends and fans, was overwhelming. “Forever Young!” Jennifer’s Shades of Blue co-star Dayo Okeniyi commented. “Didn’t know how much I needed this today. Obsessed!” Brad Goreski wrote, adding heart and clapping emojis. “There she goes,” her “Hold You Down” collaborator, Fat Joe wrote, including the crown emoji. 

J.Lo obviously kills it on the daily with perfect hairstyles and sexy outfits. While chilling at home with fiancé Alex Rodriguez in Long Island, New York, she rocked a casual — but effortlessly hot — pair of Daisy Dukes. The Hustlers star wore them while playing baseball in the backyard with her family. Kind of unfair that she had to go up against one of the most famous MLB players in the world, now that we think about it.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards (OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA)

She slipped the shorts on again while going on a bike ride with A-Rod in East Hampton that same weekend. She completed the look by donning a Guess tank top, white sneakers, and aviator shades. They wore protective face masks, too, of course!