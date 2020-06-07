Jennifer Lopez Reminds Grads To ‘Learn & Grow’ From Every Experience On ‘Dear Class Of 2020’ Special

Jennifer Lopez reminded this years’ class that graduating during a pandemic is a ‘growing experience’ and that every obstacle is an ‘opportunity to learn.’

Jennifer Lopez, 50, has plenty of wisdom to share! The Bronx native — who graduated from the Catholic Preston High School back in 1987 — address this years’ high school and college grads in YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 special. “Thank you so much class of 2020 for having me here today to celebrate you as you enter the real world,” she began her speech, filmed outdoors in her sunny backyard.

The star went on to share her perspective about “disappointments” and how to turn them into positive experiences. “You know what some human beings call disappointments? Learning experiences. Got fired? Learning experience. Get your heart broken? Learning experience,” she she said. “Graduate during a global crisis? Okay, that’s more than a learning experience! That’s a growing experience. Just when you thought the learning was over, you’re learning the most important life lesson of all,” she noted.

“Every obstacle is really an opportunity to learn — to grow — and to change,” Jennifer urged. “You deserve this moment and so much more, because you’re still going to go out there and make your dreams come true and follow your path and be on your journey. Because that — my friends — is the plan that hasn’t changed. I commend you, class of 2020,” she concluded. Jen went on to introduce activist Malala Yousafzai, who is graduating from Oxford University this year.

The On The 6 singer has been vocal in recent days since the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis. “My beautiful friends… This is a matter of humanity!!! Of goodness and basic human kindness and decency!!! My heart is breaking. So many people are hurting right now,” she wrote on her Instagram account on May 31. “We need to erase the fear and hatred that exists. Not erase people,” she continued.

“There are more of us who live a life of love and acceptance than those who live in rage and hate. Do not let the angry, and hateful win!! Say something. Do something. Let’s build bridges not burn them,” she urged, adding, “We have lost our way these past few years but we can find our way back. We need to speak up and speak love. Every chance we get… we need to storm the polls in November and VOTE.” The star also participated in #BlackOutTuesday, posting a black tile to her feed on June 3 as well as encouraging Americans to vote.

The star has been quarantined with her fiancee Alex Rodriguez, 44, her twins, Max and Emme, 11, and Alex’s daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, since social distancing rules went into place. The Wedding Planner star has been looking fitter than ever in recent months, posting up a storm from her makeshift home gym! Jen looked incredible as she showed off her toned abs in a NiyamaSOL camo ensemble on May 16, followed by a fierce pose on a weight bench.