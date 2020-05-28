‘Untold Stories of Hip Hop’ Preview: Fat Joe Calls Jennifer Lopez While Playing FaceTime Roulette

‘Untold Stories of Hip Hop’ is back with ‘Quarantine Edition.’ In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Fat Joe plays a game of FaceTime Roulette and actually tries to FaceTime Jennifer Lopez!

Legendary hip hop host Angie Martinez is chatting it up with the one and only Fat Joe in this EXCLUSIVE preview of Untold Stories of Hip Hop: Quarantine Edition. Angie wonders what the inside of Fat Joe’s phone looks like and asks him about it. “If somebody got a hold of my phone, it’d be bad because I got some people on my phone for real,” Fat Joe says. She asks the rapper if he gives his celebrity friends fake names in his phone in case someone else got a hold of it.

He says that Jennifer Lopez is “Jenny from the Block.” Angie laughs and tells Fat Joe that everyone will know exactly who that is. He adds that he has a plethora of celebrity numbers. Angie decides to play a game of FaceTime Roulette with Fat Joe, and he adds the 5 biggest names in his phone to the wheel — Diddy, Snoop Dogg, JAY Z, Mike Tyson, and J.Lo.

Angie asks if JAY Z ever answers his calls. “He answers to me. All the time,” Fat Joe says. When the arrow lands on Jennifer, Fat Joe says he’s going to call her. The final seconds of the preview feature Fat Joe’s iPhone screen as he calls “Jenny from the Block.”

In this extension of Untold Stories of Hip Hop, Angie and her guests find themselves, like so many of us, navigating the current situation of quarantine and social distancing. Returning stars, including Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Nelly, and more, join Angie to look back at their original, illuminating interviews, catch up on what’s happened since, and reveal new untold stories along the way. Each week, Angie will invite friends from across hip hop and pop culture to join her in an exclusive virtual viewing party of Untold Stories of Hip Hop, with series guests returning via Zoom to look back at the never-before-heard stories they shared and maybe share a few more in the process. Over drinks, games, and more, Angie and her friends will also be joined by celeb fans eager to share their own takes on what went down.