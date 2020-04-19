‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore, 49, Reveals Her No. 1 Beauty Secret To Keeping Her Skin Looking So Youthful

Kenya Moore has been looking better than ever in her make-up free selfies, and revealed how she’s been keeping her complexion looking so fresh in this EXCLUSIVE interview!

Kenya Moore, 49, is sharing how she keeps her skin looking so youthful! “To start with, obviously hydration — it’s really important during this time to stay hydrated and healthy,” Kenya spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, revealing she drinks plenty of water to keep her skin supple and flushes out toxins. “So I think just keeping your skin hydrated, working out and trying to try to eat as healthy as you possibly can…but hydration, I would say, is number one,” the mom-of-one continued.

Although the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star looks gorgeous when she’s glammed up on the show and for photoshoots, Kenya also admitted she’s not much of a makeup gal — which also helps her complexion. “I just don’t really wear makeup. Unless I’m just feeling bored one day and I’m like, ‘Oh, I want to you know, treat myself to a face today’,” she continued. “[I keep my skin] clean. I make sure that I don’t sleep in makeup, that I do a thorough cleansing and moisturizing before I go to bed. So, you know, keep it simple.”

Kenya has previously sworn by one go-to supplement for her skin on Instagram: Ocean Remedies Krill Oil, which contains two omega-3 fatty acids, anti-oxidants and more. “I don’t think you need a lot of crazy products,” the reality star added in her interview. On her stories, she’s revealed that the product has been “gold” for her nails, skin, and hair!

The 49-year-old recently posted a throwback photo as a teenager, and fans quickly noticed that the personality hasn’t aged a day! “Nope that’s not @thebrooklyndaly that’s me and my little brother. I was about 13/14 years old,” Kenya captioned the photo, which shows her cuddling her adorable then toddler brother on her lap! She stunned in the ’80s pic, and showed off her timeless beauty.

Kenya has proudly posted makeup free photos and selfies over the years, proving she’s more than comfortable in her own skin. On Jan. 2, she revealed her natural skin and curly hair in just a white bikini as she soaked up the sun. “Open,” Kenya captioned the pic, adding a red heart emoji.