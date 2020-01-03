Kenya Moore, 48, Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks Sexy White Bikini In Gorgeous New Pic

Kenya Moore has an ‘open’ heart for the future in a new pic she shared with her fans, which featured ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ star showing her natural beauty in a bikini selfie!

The new year is here and Kenya Moore is ready for it. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star looked so calm in a Jan. 2 Instagram post she shared with her fans and followers, which featured the starlet in a white bikini, her cleavage bared, and a makeup-free face. Kenya’s natural beauty totally shined through in the pic, as her stunning brown eyes gazed up at the camera while her natural brown hair framed her face perfectly. “Open,” Kenya captioned the pic, adding a red heart emoji.

Of course, fans were all about the all natural look, and let Kenya know in the comment section of her post! “Natural beauty!” one fan chimed in. Another commented saying that the reality TV star looked “Gorgeous! You’ve always had an open [heart emoji].” As if that wasn’t enough, one follower dubbed Kenya “hair goals. skin care goals. twirl goals,” and finally “goal goals,” before wishing her a “happy january, queen twirl!”

Kenya seems poised to have a happy January despite some upheaval in her personal life. While she’s been spotted out and about with her adorable 14-month old daughter Brooklyn, her estranged husband Marc Daly has noticeably been amiss, and for an unfortunate reason. Kenya announced that the couple were splitting in September 2019 after only two years of marriage. “It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” she said in a statement. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

As the year entered its final months, Kenya opened up about the change in her life at BravoCon. “…living your truth and you own it and based on my experience on the show, you have to be authentic,” she shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in November 2019. “And so, it’s hard to watch some things, you know.” As Kenya enters this new chapter, her fans are totally behind her every step of the way to offer encouragement and compliments, regardless of what she goes through!