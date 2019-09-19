‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore & Husband Marc Daly Split After 2 Years Of Marriage

This is a true shocker! Kenya Moore is divorcing her husband Marc Daly after two years of marriage and less than a year after they welcomed daughter Brooklyn.

Something drastic must have happened in Kenya Moore‘s marriage to Marc Daly because she just announced she’s divorcing him. In a Sept. 19 statement to HollywoodLife.com, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star explains:“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly. Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Marc Told PEOPLE: “I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

The announcement comes just four days after Kenya, 48, posted a loving photo to her Instagram of Marc asleep in bed with baby Brooklyn — who turns one in November — looking like the picture of family happiness. Not only that, the infamously camera shy Marc just attended an event with Kenya recently that was filmed for the current season of RHOA. The couple just appeared on Tamron Hall‘s daytime talk show with little Brooklyn on Sept. 17 where they detailed the struggle to get pregnant via IVF when Kenya was 47. She even called Marc “the love of my life.” That was TWO DAYS AGO and now she’s divorcing him?

Kenya and Marc married in June of 2017 in a secret ceremony in St. Lucia. It was a point of contention that she didn’t have RHOA cameras or cast present. Marc didn’t want to be part of RHOA and was absent from filming season nine, except for one scene at the end of the season. Her cast mates for a time didn’t even believe Marc really existed! Kenya then sat out season 11 over a contract dispute, but has returned for season 12.

With Marc being willing to be part of RHOA season 12 so far, the sudden split will likely need to be addressed on the show. Because Kenya’s not just separating from him or taking a time out, she’s full on divorcing Marc!