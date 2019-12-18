‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore Goes Shopping With Baby Brooklyn In LA Amid Marc Daly Split – See Pics

Kenya Moore cut a chic figure while out with her adorable daughter Brooklyn Doris where they did a little Christmas shopping far away from their home in Atlanta.

Living it up on the west coast! Kenya Moore, 48, and her baby girl Brooklyn Doris, 13 months, took to the streets of Beverly Hills for a little retail therapy on December 17. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star showed off her enviable figure in a gorgeous grey dress with extra embellishments on the side and a pair of black boots. She left her beautiful hair down and let the outfit do the talking by wearing no makeup for their midday outing. Kenya cradled her daughter in her hand who was the epitome of super adorable in a pink top, grey sweats with pink and black markings all over and a pair of fresh white kicks. Brooklyn appeared to be in the best of moods as she put her big smile on display while enjoying time with her mommy.

Kenya’s estranged husband Marc Daly, 46, was noticeably missing from her day out and about with Brooklyn. She announced their split back in September after only two years of marriage. “It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” she said in a statement. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

The former Miss USA dropped hints relating to why the shocking breakup occurred on the December 1 RHOA episode when she revealed that the arrival of Brooklyn led to less intimacy between them. “The baby has changed so much in our lives,” she told costar Porsha Williams, 38, which was filmed before their split. “She’s in the bed all the time. He [Marc] does not want me to put her in a crib. It’s been difficult. We [sleep together] when we can, but it definitely is not as often as I would like.”

She also got candid about how life has been post-split at BravoCon in November, telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that, “I don’t think its hit me yet that we’re not actually together. I have a lot going on that I didn’t necessarily want to, [and] it’s hard when you’re going through a hard time and you don’t want to expose that.”

She continued, “But living your truth and you own it and based on my experience on the show, you have to be authentic. And so, it’s hard to watch some things, you know.”