At Home With ‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore: How She’s Keeping Brooklyn, 1, Entertained In Isolation

Kenya Moore is staying busy in isolation with baby Brooklyn and now she’s giving back as the ambassador of Baby Quest Foundation. HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE details!

Kenya Moore has been flooding social media with adorable snapshots and videos of her daughter, Brooklyn Daly, 1, via her own Instagram and her baby girl’s personal account. And although it can be a difficult time with the COVID-19 pandemic with most quarantined in their homes, Kenya is making the best of the situation with Brooklyn while doing her part by staying at home to help flatten the curve. HollywoodLife caught up EXCLUSIVELY with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star to see how she keeps her precious tot entertained during this trying time.

“We’re pretty much isolated,” Kenya confirmed. “[Brooklyn] does have a few classes online, like she has a music class. So she’s still able to do her music class virtually. And then everything else is just, you know, Skyping and FaceTiming and that kind of thing.” We asked the Celebrity Apprentice alum how she planned on celebrating Mother’s Day with her daughter and she laughed, “I’m sure she’ll plan something fabulous for me.”

Kenya calls her daughter Brooklyn her “Miracle Baby” after she became a mother 16 months ago at the age of 48 from in vitro fertilization (IVF). She was so grateful that she sought out the Baby Quest Foundation. “They cover expenses of surrogacy, in vitro, egg and sperm donation, financing for embryo donation, and gestational surrogacy,” Kenya explained. “There are so many issues people could be facing trying to have a family. Maybe your partner has a low sperm count or maybe there’s someone that’s undergoing chemotherapy, they also pay for egg freezing and retrieval. So they kind of do it all.”

Kenya is not only Baby Quest’s ambassador but she’s also donating $20,000 to be awarded to the foundation’s applicants in 2020. “If you’ve ever watched me on Real Housewives of Atlanta, I’ve been very open about wanting a family,” Kenya expressed. “I was faced with a lot of challenges to conceive because I had medical issues, fibroids. So basically they told me that if I were to try the conventional way, it was probably a 5 percent chance of getting pregnant. But I would dramatically increase my chances if I did IVF and I feel fortunate that I had the resources to undergo IVF because they can start at like, $15,000 and up just for one cycle. And a lot of people are not successful in the first cycle.”

“It’s extremely expensive and the average family doesn’t have $15, $20, $30,000 just lying around for medical treatments that’s elective because oftentimes, they’re not covered by insurance companies. I’m donating $20,000 of my own money to sponsor a family,” Kenya continued. “And people can go to my Baby Quest grant’s web page that’s for Kenya, and they can match my donation. So instead of me just giving 20,000 hopefully I can raise another $20,000 and make the donation much larger.”