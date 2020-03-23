Kenya Moore Shares Teenage Throwback Photo Of Her & Fans Can’t Spot The Difference

Kenya Moore hasn’t aged one bit! The ‘RHOA’ star shared a teenage throwback photo with her little brother, and fans are in awe. Their reactions to her voluminous curly hair and ’90s fashion are epic!

Kenya Moore has been a beauty queen all her life! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 49, took to Instagram on Friday, March 20, to share a photo from her teens years with her little brother. And, the throwback snap caused quite a stir on social media, with fans asking Kenya for her haircare tips and beauty secrets.

“Nope that’s not @thebrooklyndaly that’s me and my little brother. I was about 13/14 years old. ❤️❤️,” Kenya captioned the photo, which shows her holding her then toddler brother on her lap. She gave a slight grin to the camera with her chin raised — a pose that looked professional to say the least.

Kenya’s voluminous curly hair, that fell past her shoulder, nearly stole the show. She wore a maroon silk dress with center buttons and a collar. The now mother of one rocked big gold hoops and an seemingly fresh face.

(Photo credit: Photo credit/Instagram)

Kenya wrote that the photo was snapped when she was 13 or 14-years-old, which means it had to have been taken in the 1980’s. Even with an estimated 30-some years since the sibling snap, Kenya looks near identical today, as she did back then.

“You were even servin than. Natural diva 💕,” one fan wrote in the comments, most of which were about the Bravo star’s amazing hair. “Come on big hair!! Still beautiful Kenya!” another added. Many fans asked Kenya to “please post more throwbacks.”