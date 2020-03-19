Kenya Moore’s Daughter Brooklyn, 1, Tries To Go To NYC To See Daddy Marc In Adorable New Video

Toddler on the loose! Kenya Moore captured her precocious daughter, Brooklyn, in an adorable Instagram video nearly escaping the ‘RHOA’ star’s patio to go all the way to NYC to see ‘daddy!’

Kenya Moore nearly had a runner on her hands! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 49, shared the most adorable video of her one-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, about to escape her home to go see her dad, Marc Daly, all the way in New York City! In the clip, which Kenya shared to her Instagram on March 19, Brooklyn wandered out onto Kenya’s patio in a cheetah print onesie with a mischievous look on her face. “Where are you going?” Kenya asked the toddler. “Daddy,” was all that Brooklyn responded with, clapping her hands gleefully and ready to embark on her journey to see her dad!

But Kenya was not having it. “No, Daddy’s in New York,” Kenya told her daughter, who looked at her mom with near-shock on her face! “Mommy’s here, come on,” Kenya said, as she coaxed her rambunctious little girl back inside. “Come here, Brooklyn. Good girl,” Kenya exclaimed, once her little one walked back inside. Kenya reiterated everything in the caption to her clip, writing, “@thebrooklyndaly tried to escape out the patio to see her daddy in NY where the city is on lockdown.” Though NYC isn’t actually on lockdown as of yet, there are plenty of stipulation urging citizens to stay indoors and not travel amid the global Coronavirus pandemic.

But Kenya and her family have an incredibly strong bond, and she has shown that time and again on social media. Although she and Marc have had their differences in the past — and actually split roughly six months ago — things have appeared to turn around for the pair. On Feb. 9, Kenya took to her Instagram once again to share a sweet video of little Brooklyn in her dad’s arms looking outside at the snow! “Snow in Atlanta! Anything is possible. May you have a beautiful and blessed Sunday,” she captioned the clip of Brooklyn snuggling up to her dad while Kenya videoed the entire thing! The clip gave way to fans wondering if she and Marc were finally on good terms, and they eventually got their answer.

Just days later, during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kenya revealed that she and Marc are “in a good place right now…We’re trying to figure it out now,” she added. “We had a beautiful brunch today and it was great.” Regardless of where they are right now, fans love to see little Brooklyn wanting to spend time with either of her doting parents. We cannot wait to see what Kenya shares next!