Kenya Moore Hints She’s Back Together With Marc Daly By Posting Video Of Him & Daughter Brooklyn

Things could be settling down between Kenya Moore and Marc Daly, after the ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ star shared a new video featuring her estranged husband and their daughter, Brooklyn.

Is this the reconciliation fans were hoping for? Kenya Moore, 47, took to her Instagram on Feb. 9 and shared an endearing new video of her sweet one-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, looking out the window with her dad, Marc Daly, 49, as snow fell softly from the sky in Atlanta. Throughout the video, a voice could be heard telling Brooklyn to “look at the snow,” as Marc held her in his arms. At one point, Brooklyn turned to her father as he playfully nibbled on her fingers. “Say ‘hi, dada,'” the same voice could be heard saying, as Kenya giggled behind the camera. “Snow in Atlanta! Anything is possible. May you have a beautiful and blessed Sunday,” the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star captioned the video.

Following the video, fans couldn’t help but wonder whether or not the sweet family moment meant that Kenya and Marc were really back together for good. One fan even commented, “I love this family, please god help them understand and solve their problems and stay happy together.” Well, the fan’s prayers may have been answered! But Kenya, and those close to her, have teased in the past that she wasn’t averse to reuniting with her husband for good.

“Kenya is possibly open to reconciling with Marc,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Feb. 9. “They’re in a good place after co-parenting Brooklyn’s birthday together. She just wants to make sure that any situation she puts Brooklyn in is a very positive one, so she’s taking her time to figure everything out but Marc has been showing Kenya he’s there for them, so she’s open but they’re taking everything day by day.”

Kenya and Marc married in 2017 but separated roughly five months ago. Although their tumultuous relationship has kept fans guessing, Kenya did say during her appearance on Feb. 5 episode of SiriusXM’s Reality Checked with Amy Phillips, “Our relationship has really taken a turn. He has been so kind to me. Our relationship hasn’t been this good in a long time.” The couple have also been co-parenting little Brooklyn and even reunited for her first birthday in early November! Bearing all of this in mind, fans are remaining hopeful that Kenya and Marc are back together for good.