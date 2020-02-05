Kenya Moore gave a surprising update on where she’s at with husband Marc Daly nearly half a year after they announced their separation.

“We are in a really good place right now,” Kenya Moore, 49, revealed about where she stands with husband Marc Daly, 48, during her appearance on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked with Amy Phillips. “Our relationship has really taken a turn. He has been so kind to me. Our relationship hasn’t been this good in a long time.” Amy, who appeared to be taken aback by The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s confession, then asked how long this progression has been going on between them. “I think about a month after we separated,” she revealed. “It was around October/November, yeah. I think it turned when we celebrated Brooklyn’s birthday together.”

Kenya continued, “And, listen, my heart is beating in another person. And so for me, all I have ever wanted to do is protect her, and I will to the day I die. And if that means protecting her from negativity or anything within our home then I’m going to do that. When I saw that we had an opportunity to co-parent and do it in a great way and be an example for Brooklyn, I said, ‘let’s do the party together,’ and we did! And we had a great time and I think that really showed him that I’m not after him. I wanted a calm, peaceful home and a great environment for my daughter. That’s all I want.”

Amy then grilled Kenya on the RHOA fanbase’s views on Marc, many of whom haven’t seen him in the best light on the Bravo series in particular during their tense dinner moment with fellow couples Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill and Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker. “Does he have any feelings about how he was portrayed on the show? We saw a side of him where I think your fans are like, ‘Um Kenya? We don’t like the way he’s treating you.’ What was his reaction to that?” The former Miss USA responded by simply saying, “We have not had a conversation about it. Nope.”

Amy didn’t let up on the manner, then asking if he’s seen the show recently. “I don’t know,” Kenya said. “I know he’s opening up two new businesses, I know he’s busy, doesn’t normally watch it. But I think people before were sending him clips so I’m pretty sure he saw it.” Neither Kenya nor Marc have filed for divorce since they announced their separation in September 2019.