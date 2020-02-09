Why Kenya Moore Is ‘Open To Reconciling’ With Marc Daly 5 Months After Their Split

Kenya Moore and husband Marc Daly separated five months ago after two years of marriage but their daughter Brooklyn’s first birthday in Nov. 2019 was a turning point for their marriage and it may lead to a reconciliation.

Kenya Moore, 49, and Marc Daly, 49, may not be over for good! The married couple announced a separation in Sept. 2019 but it turns out their adorable one-year-old daughter Brooklyn is bringing them together once again. The tot’s first birthday party in Nov. 2019 was a joy for both of them and an opportunity to co-parent in a calm and fun way, and it actually has Kenya thinking of a “possible reconciliation”.

“Kenya is possibly open to reconciling with Marc,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They’re in a good place after co-parenting Brooklyn’s birthday together. She just wants to make sure that any situation she puts Brooklyn in is a very positive one, so she’s taking her time to figure everything out but Marc has been showing Kenya he’s there for them, so she’s open but they’re taking everything day by day.”

Kenya and Marc married in 2017 and although fans were shocked about their separation, a glimmer of hope for their love came up in a recent update by Kenya. “We are in a really good place right now,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed during her Feb. 5 appearance on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked with Amy Phillips.“Our relationship has really taken a turn. He has been so kind to me. Our relationship hasn’t been this good in a long time.” She also mentioned Brooklyn’s birthday. “I think about a month after we separated, it was around October/November, yeah. I think it turned when we celebrated Brooklyn’s birthday together,” she admitted.

Kenya went on to reveal that although she’d love to have a happy marriage with Marc, it all depends on what’s best for Brooklyn and her birthday party was a way to show that. “When I saw that we had an opportunity to co-parent and do it in a great way and be an example for Brooklyn, I said, ‘let’s do the party together,’ and we did! And we had a great time and I think that really showed him that I’m not after him,” she gushed. “I wanted a calm, peaceful home and a great environment for my daughter. That’s all I want.”