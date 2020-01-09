Go, Brooklyn, go! Kenya Moore’s baby girl is getting even better at walking, and fellow ‘RHOA’ stars Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey are impressed.

Crawling? That’s for babies! Kenya Moore’s adorable daughter, Brooklyn Daly, can now effortlessly cruise down her mom’s hallway on both legs. The 14-month-old infant’s proud mom shared a video of the milestone to Instagram on Jan. 9, which showed little Brooklyn standing and taking confident steps as she followed Kenya, 48! It helps that Brooklyn has the best walking coach. “Walking — oww, oww — walking!” Kenya said in a sing-song voice as she snapped her fingers, and her mini me enthusiastically followed along.

“My baby is walking!” Kenya wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags #dancemonkey and #miraclebaby. At the end of the video, Brooklyn — who looked like a little fashionista in her caterpillar top and heart print pants — fell to the floor, all smiles. That didn’t stop Kenya’s cheering!

Kenya’s co-stars on The Real Housewives of Atlanta didn’t miss the big moment. “Yay!! Go Brooklyn… she so sweet and proud of herself! Buckle up Kenya 🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️,” Porsha Williams commented, while Cynthia Bailey wrote, “My baby walking👏🏾.” Baby Brooklyn has made so much progress ever since Kenya shared a video of the infant taking her “first steps” on Dec. 11!

Kenya’s able to catch special moments like these, because she and Brooklyn are a package deal! The mom-daughter pair were seen shopping in Los Angeles in Dec. 2019, and the month before that, Kenya took Brooklyn all the way to the France where they shared sweet memories at the Eiffel Tower and Disneyland Paris.

As you can see, Kenya’s recent split from Marc Daly hasn’t come in the way of happily raising their daughter, Brooklyn. After announcing their intent to divorce following two years of marriage in Sept. 2019, the parents reunited to celebrate Brooklyn’s first birthday in November of that year, and even enjoyed some family fun in New York the next month.