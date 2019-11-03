Kenya Moore Reunites With Ex Marc Daly For Baby Brooklyn’s 1st Birthday 6 Weeks After Split

Kenya Moore shared an adorable Instagram photo of her and ex Marc Daly happily posing with their daughter Brooklyn on her first birthday on Nov. 3.

Kenya Moore, 48, and Marc Daly, 49, may not be romantically together right now, but they were happy to reunite to celebrate their daughter Brooklyn‘s first birthday on Nov. 3! The proud mother and father were all smiles while posing with the cute tot in a celebratory pic that Kenya shared to followers on her Instagram page. In the snapshot, Kenya can be seen sitting and holding little Brooklyn while wearing a funny balloon hat as Marc sits next to them looking thrilled to share in the special moment.

“Happy Birthday @thebrooklyndaly your mommy and daddy love you beyond any words. You are light of my life, my whole word and my future. God blessed my world with you and daddy. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. #Godisgood #1yearold #miraclebaby #babybrooklyn #love #family,” Kenya’s caption for the post read.

Kenya and Marc’s reunion for their daughter may be an indication of a possible reconciliation in the future. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband, who married in 2017, announced their split on Sept. 19 but her co-star Cynthia Bailey recently told us that she is willing to try and make their marriage work again in the future if Marc also agrees to it. “

She’s holding up as well as can be expected. She wants her marriage to work. I think she’s been open to trying to make it work if Marc was open to that, absolutely,” Cynthia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. But “Kenya’s not going to compromise her happiness. She’s not going to do that. She’s in a great place. Brooklyn is her number one priority, and with that said, she just wants to be happy and wants to make sure she’s in a good enough space to take care of her daughter. I think Kenya and Mark both want that.”

We can only wait and see where Kenya and Marc choose to go from here, but it’s wonderful to see them co-parenting smoothly and bringing joy to their daughter’s life!