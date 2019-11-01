‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Believes Kenya Moore & Ex Marc Daly May Reunite: ‘She Wants Her Marriage To Work’

Cynthia Bailey thinks her ‘RHOA’ pal Kenya Moore would like to salvage her marriage to Marc Daly despite their split. She says Kenya would be open to making things work if Marc is all in.

Kenya Moore, 48, stunned Real Housewives of Atlanta fans when she announced her split from husband Marc Daly on Sept. 19. Just two days prior she went on national TV and called him the “love of my life” and the pair went though so much together in order to have daughter Brooklyn in Nov. of 2018. Neither party has filed for divorce yet and her co-star Cynthia Bailey, 52, thinks there’s a chance the couple could still reconcile.

“She’s holding up as well as can be expected. She wants her marriage to work. I think she’s been open to trying to make it work if Marc was open to that, absolutely,” Cynthia tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. But “Kenya’s not going to compromise her happiness. She’s not going to do that. She’s in a great place. Brooklyn is her number one priority, and with that said, she just wants to be happy and wants to make sure she’s in a good enough space to take care of her daughter. I think Kenya and Mark both want that, so if they can’t figure it out together, then I am a fan of co-parenting separately. At the end of the day, the child is the most important person in the equation.

“I mean, there’s always hope (for a reconciliation). I don’t know, I don’t know all the inner working of their relationship. I know the things that she’s confided in me, and as a friend. I just want her to be happy and I want for her…I want them to be happy. Happy and reconciling. Work it out. She can make that choice and only Marc can make that choice,” Cynthia adds.

In a Sept. 19 statement to HollywoodLife.com, Kenya explained:“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly. Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter,Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

The timing was out of nowhere, as two days prior notoriously camera-shy Marc appeared alongside his wife on Tamron Hall‘s daytime talk show where they detailed the struggle to get pregnant via IVF when Kenya was 47. She called Marc “the love of my life,” and there were zero clues that there was any trouble in the marriage. And on Sept. 15, Kenya posted a photo to her Instagram of Marc asleep in bed with baby Brooklyn on his chest that made it look like they were such a happy family.