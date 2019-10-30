Kenya Moore Hints She’s Open To Reuniting With Husband Marc Daly: ‘I Didn’t Get Married To Quit’

‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore has broken her silence since splitting from Marc Daly in Sept. The pair share daughter Brooklyn together, who turns 1 in November.

Kenya Moore, 48, isn’t ruling a reunion with her restaurateur husband Marc Daly, 49. “I didn’t get married to quit. I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me,” Kenya revealed to People magazine in a new interview published Oct. 30. “Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”

Kenya and Marc shocked Real Housewives Of Atlanta fans when they announced their split Sept. 19. The pair married in June of 2017 St. Lucia, but kept things private with a secret ceremony and no RHOA cameras. Reportedly, the decision was due to Marc not wanting to be a part of the popular series, which eventually led to a season 11 over a contract dispute, but she later returned to the show for season 12. The break-up was surprising as Kenya has repeatedly referred to Marc as “the love of my life,” opening up about her relationship on The Tamron Hall Show just days before. “The distance had really been taking a toll on us. Initially when we had the baby, it was great,” she admitted. “He was there for every single doctor’s appointment, every ultrasound, every scare, we were 90 percent together. He was a very supportive husband during that time.”

“I am hopeful, and have always wanted to work on our relationship. But I just don’t know if that’s even a possibility at this point, honestly,” Kenya continued to the magazine, adding that she doesn’t “doesn’t get the sense that he feels the same way” about family.“Marc doesn’t seem to be there. I’d feel more comfortable calling it quits if I knew I’d tried everything and it still didn’t work. And we definitely didn’t do everything we could have done to save our relationship.”

The couple are parents to adorable Brooklyn Doris Daly, who turns 1 next month. The baby has become quite the star on Instagram, and was also a “miracle” pregnancy for Kenya who was able to conceive via IVF at the age of 47. Brooklyn is her first and only child. “I think a lot of people were rooting for me, rooting for us, and rooting for our beautiful family. So for something to come out of the blue, I know it really hurt and confused a lot of people who were on our side,” Kenya added.

Relationship problems aside, Kenya is adamant that Marc is a loving and doting dad to their daughter. “He FaceTimes her every day. He’s a great dad to her. I’ll always want Marc to be in Brooklyn’s life,” she added. “Brooklyn is a special girl. She’s vibrant and just makes people happy. Having her is a blessing.”

While the couple are taking some time apart, it definitely doesn’t seem like things are over for good. “I thought Marc was my forever love — that I had met this handsome, smart, funny, successful man who was single and who fell for me as fast as I fell for him and who would be there by my side forever. I thought this was the one and that with Brooklyn, I finally got the family that I wanted. I just don’t know what to say about all that now,” she concluded.