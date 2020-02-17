Kenya Moore Reveals If She & Marc Daly Are Back Together 5 Months After Split

Kenya Moore answered a fan who asked her what the status is between her and her husband Marc Daly is when she sat down for an interview with Andy Cohen on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on Feb. 16.

Kenya Moore, 49, and her husband Marc Daly, 49, announced a separation in Sept. 2019 but it turns out they’re “trying” to see if things can work once again. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared the update about her marriage when a fan asked her what her status with Marc is during the Feb. 16 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “We’re in a good place right now,” she said in response to the fan. Host Andy Cohen, 51, then went on to ask her if that meant they were back together and she admitted that they’re in a trial basis right now. “We’re trying to figure it out now,” she said. “We had a beautiful brunch today and it was great.”

The questions about Marc didn’t stop there. Andy then asked Kenya if she was upset at him “for taking up” for NeNe Leakes, 52 who she’s had a feud with, in front of her in a recent episode of RHOA. “I think anyone would be upset about that,” she responded. “I think your partner should always have your back and then whatever you say behind closed doors, that’s personal. That’s for you and your partner but you should always cover your partner. You should always stick up for them no matter what. If someone wrongs you, they wrong your partner.”

Before Kenya answered the questions about Marc on WWHL, she hinted that they may be headed for a reconciliation when she shared an endearing video of Marc holding their one-year-old daughter Brooklyn to her Instagram page on Feb. 9. The adorable father-daughter duo looked at the snow outside in the clip. “Snow in Atlanta! Anything is possible. May you have a beautiful and blessed Sunday!” she enthusiastically captioned the post.

Kenya and Marc were first married in 2017. We’ll be on the lookout to see where things go between them from here.