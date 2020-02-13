NeNe Leakes ‘Reached Out’ To Kenya Moore & Tried To Squash Beef Before Filming Season 12 Of ‘RHOA’

Before NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore’s feud reached its current point, NeNe tried to ‘clear the air’ first — a source tells HollywoodLife why the attempt failed!

Before the shouting match in Greece, NeNe Leakes, 52, once had hopes for her shaky relationship with The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kenya Moore, 49. “Before RHOA began filming in the spring of 2019, NeNe reached out to Kenya to try to get to a better place before cameras began rolling,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “NeNe wanted to do her best to clear the air and be cordial since they were going to be working together.”

As fans will recall, NeNe and Kenya didn’t leave off on the best terms during the Season 11 finale. Kenya made a surprise appearance at Cynthia Bailey’s party, which caught NeNe off-guard — the tension was palpable from the screen, given the castmates’ track record of on-screen fights. While NeNe tried to get past this bad blood after Season 11, however, our source claims that “Kenya didn’t reply” to her rival’s peacemaking attempt! “Kenya felt it wasn’t sincere and she wasn’t sure why she would be reaching out to her which is why she didn’t get back to her,” our source explains.

That leaves NeNe and Kenya in the same place you’ve witnessed on Season 12 of RHOA, which premiered in Nov. 2019. “Things are so bad between NeNe and Kenya now that they haven’t spoken since their blowout fight in Greece,” our source reveals, referring to the vacation showdown during which Kenya told NeNe to “please go to jail again,” and Nene snapped back by calling her nemesis a “dumb a– b–tch.” However, NeNe and Kenya had to reunite for the season finale, we’ve learned!

“They had to be in the same room at Kandi [Burruss’s] baby shower which is the finale for the show. But they completely avoided one another,” our source tells us. They’ll have to awkwardly face each other again in a month, though. “So the reunion, which is filming in mid-March, will be the first time the ladies have had to see one another since filming wrapped and neither is looking forward to it,” our source says.

NeNe and Kenya have become so isolated from one another, NeNe even appeared to block Kenya on Instagram! Kenya hinted at this on Jan. 24, when she shared a throwback photo from the Forever Relevant Ball that she hosted in 2013! All the OGs made the snapshot — Cynthia, Kandi, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams and, yes, NeNe — but only one lady didn’t get a tag. Yes, that’s right — NeNe! “#RHOA couldn’t tag ‘everyone’ bc it’s blocked no shade,” Kenya captioned the nostalgic post. Oof — it certainly appears that NeNe and Kenya have a long way to go until becoming cordial.