10 Products Under $15 From Ulta’s Fall Haul Sale That Will Refresh Your Beauty Bag This Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

On the heels of Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty Sale, the brand is back with yet another event – the Fall Haul – and this one is seriously amazing. The sale is running in-stores and online from September 25 to October 3 with insane deals including 50% off some of your favorite brands. Unlike the 21 Days sale where new deals were announced each day, the Fall Haul will be running the same deals for the entire duration of the sale so you better act fast before supplies run out.

The deals are running on all different amazing products from skincare to haircare, makeup, beauty tools, and more. Considering there are so many products to choose from, we saved you the time by finding the best deals that are all $15 and under and you can shop all of our top picks below!

1. Bliss Micro Magic

Now that the summer’s over, it’s to wash away all of the dead skin that’s accumulated over the past few months and that’s why this product is perfect. It’s a gently exfoliating microdermabrasion scrub that gets rid of dead skin while deeply cleansing build-up in your pores. The scrub is made with fine volcanic pumice, aloe, and refreshing peppermint, plus, it’s cruelty-free and vegan. Even better, you get a free gift with purchase which includes a free Plant Apothecary Be Well Packette with bath purchase (offer valid 9/25/20-10/3/20 or while quantities last). $11, ulta.com

2. Nexxus Keraphix Damage Healing Shampoo

Repair the damage from the sun, salt, and chlorine this summer with this healing shampoo that’s available in two sizes – 13.5 oz ($9.79) and 33.8 oz ($13.99). The shampoo is formulated with the brand’s PROTEINFUSION blend which includes Keratin Protein and Black Rice. It helps to reduce the damage done to hair through processing, dying, and environmental factors. Your hair will look healthier and feel much softer! $14, ulta.com

3. Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Shea Sugar Scrub

Scrub away all of the dry skin on your body with this fabulous sugar scrub. The sugar acts as a gentle exfoliator that scrubs away dead skin cells from the surface, but it also helps nourish the skin as it’s formulated with argan oil, rose, and organic shea butter that work together to help moisturize your skin. Plus, it smells absolutely delicious and you get a free Plant Apothecary Be Well Packette with your bath purchase (offer valid 9/25/20-10/3/20 or while quantities last). $6, ulta.com

4. Not Your Mother’s Clean Freak Dry Shampoo

This dry shampoo is one of our absolute favorites! It absorbs excess oil and cleans your hair without water. It’s the perfect product to throw in your purse for a quick refresher on the go whether you’re at the gym or just running errands. It’s a great way to preserve a blowout that you don’t want to let go to waste and whenever you feel like your hair is getting too oily, simply spritz this and you’re good to go. $3, ulta.com



5. Eva Nyc Therapy Session Hair Mask

Perfect for bringing your hair back to life after a hot, sunny summer, this hair mask gives your hair the therapy it needs. It’s a deep conditioning treatment formulated with argan oil and plant proteins that work together to strengthen and revive dry, damaged strands. It’s free from sulfates, parabens, phthalates, artificial colors, mineral oil, and gluten, plus, it’s cruelty-free and vegan. $9, ulta.com

6. Juvia’s Place The Nubian Eyeshadow Palette

This highly-pigmented eyeshadow palette comes with 12 gorgeous neutral shades that can be used every day. There’s a mix of both matte and shimmer shades which makes it great to use for transitioning your looks from day-to-night. Ranging in colors from nude to brown, gold, red, and more – this palette is going to be your new go-to favorite and it works well on all skin tones. $14, ulta.com

7. Ardell Lash Demi Wispies 5 Pair Multipack

Originally $12, this set of five lashes is on sale for just $7! Included in the pack are five sets of false feathered lashes with Invisiband technology which makes them easy to blend in with your natural lashes. All five sets of Wispies come in the same length and are a great way to add a bold statement to your glam without being too dramatic. Aside from this set of lashes, select lashes and adhesives from Ardell, Kiss, and Eylure are 40% off. $7, ulta.com

8. L’Oréal Voluminous Original Mascara

Available in three colors – black, blackest black, and brown – this iconic mascara is a fan favorite and was originally $9 but is currently on sale for $6. The classic mascara has a Volume Maximizing Brush that makes your lashes look 5x longer and fuller. The cult-favorite mascara is ophthalmologist-tested, allergy-tested, clump-resistant, and fragrance-free. $6, ulta.com

9. Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer

Everyone’s favorite bronzer is finally on sale! Available in six shades, this bronzer is formulated with Murumuru Butter, Cupuacu Butter, and Tucuma Butter, which make it hydrating and super smooth when applied. The bronzer literally melts into your skin and gives you a seamless finish that doesn’t dry up your skin or leave you with a cakey finish. Plus, the best part is, it’s hypoallergenic, paraben-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, oil-free, and non-comedogenic. $9, ulta.com

10. Morphe Jeffree Star Set & Refresh Mist

This setting and refreshing mist is exclusively sold at Ulta and was originally $18 but is currently on sale for just $9! The spray gives you a continuous, powerful mist that has a delicious scent. It’s a great way to set your makeup once you’re done to keep it in place, plus, you can also throw it in your purse and reapply it throughout the day to quench your skin and give it a dewy finish. $9, ulta.com